Funeral for a Friend: Community Bids Georgia Officer Farewell

Today, the Oconee community gathered to honor the life of Lt. Scott Underwood of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, who tragically died in a lawn mower accident at his home last week.

Lt. Underwood served the Oconee County community for over two decades as a supervisor for a patrol unit.

Underwood leaves behind his wife and two teenage sons.

The following photo gallery documents the funeral procession and service held in his honor. The images bear testament to the respect and mourning of a community grappling with the sudden loss of a long-serving officer.