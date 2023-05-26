Meet the Valedictorian and Salutatorian for the Banks County High School Class of 2023

Banks County Schools recently recognized the top academic performers of Banks County High School’s Class of 2023.

The students were honored at a special breakfast ceremony, where Valedictorian Troy Loggins, Salutatorian Nayyan Diaz, and First Honorarian/STAR Student Abigail Irvin were celebrated for their outstanding achievements. The event was highlighted by presentations from Dr. Ann Hopkins and Principal Mike Brown.

Recognition of Top Academic Performers

Troy Loggins has been recognized as the Valedictorian for the Class of 2023, a distinction that celebrates his position as the student with the highest academic ranking in the class.

Nayyan Diaz, who has earned the title of Salutatorian, has been honored for achieving the second-highest academic ranking among his classmates.

The title of First Honorarian/STAR Student has been conferred upon Abigail Irvin, recognizing her exceptional academic performance as well as her selection by the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program. This program recognizes Georgia’s high school seniors for their excellence in academics.

In addition, Lara Jackson was named the STAR Teacher, an accolade given to a high school teacher selected by the student who has achieved the highest SAT score in their respective high schools. The recognition of a STAR Teacher emphasizes the role of educators in shaping the minds of their students.

A Note from Principal Mike Brown

Principal Mike Brown expressed his pride in the students, stating, “We are extremely proud of our students for their hard work and dedication. They will be missed next year, but [we are] confident they will be successful in their future endeavors. They are a great group of kids.”

Looking Forward to Graduation

Banks County High School is eagerly preparing for the upcoming graduation ceremony, scheduled to take place on May 26th at 8 p.m. at Leopard Stadium. This event will mark the culmination of the students’ high school journey and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.