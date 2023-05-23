100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

I can smell the grills firing up all over America! The kickoff to summer is almost here. Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country and gather with family and friends to celebrate with some fun in the sun and of course some great food too.

This means we need some delicious inspiration to make sure the food is on point. From the appetizers to the dessert, every single bite needs to be worth the wait. Memorial Day is just the beginning of the summer entertaining season, so I have rounded up 100 of the best Memorial Day BBQ ideas that will make this year’s holiday weekend menu a huge success.


Best Memorial Day BBQ Ideas

This collection is bursting at the seams with everything you think of when it comes to a great Memorial Day backyard barbecue. The grill master in your house will earn kudos with the Tequila Lime Steak, Barbecue Burgers, Best Pork Ribs, Steak Kababs, Garlic Shrimp and Marinated Ribeyes. If you’re looking for some finger-licking good chicken, grab the ingredients for Tangy Grilled Chicken, Sweet Southern Barbecue Chicken or Key Lime Chicken!

No summer cookout is complete without some amazing side dishes, so check out the BBQ Macaroni Salad, Cucumber and Tomato Salad, Grilled Chili Lime Corn, Deviled Egg Potato Salad, Italian Pasta Salad and Virginia Baked Beans.

Memorial Day Desserts

We can’t skimp on the sweets either, so I found some tasty treats like Oreo Dump Cake and Banana Pudding, plus Star Bangled Berry Pie and Patriotic Parfaits.

I am so ready for this Memorial Day to get outside and welcome summer with open arms. I am definitely adding a bunch of these recipes to my menu, and hope you do too!

Easy Memorial Day Recipes

Jennifer Davick

 

Nobody can resist a smoky barbecue burger topped with cool, creamy slaw.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Alison Ashton

 

Show your patriotic side with this beautiful pie.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

Red potatoes, boiled eggs and crunchy celery mixed with a sweet and tangy dressing for the perfect bite.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Teresa Blackburn

 

A Creole grilled shrimp recipe your cookout needs.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Alex Guarnaschelli

 

Bacon makes everything better!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

This tangy grilled chicken is as close to port-a-pit as you can make at home.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Parade

 

No party is complete until the platter of deviled eggs comes out.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

Lemon extract is the secret to these super refreshing cukes.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

There is a reason this retro salad as stayed around for so long!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

Montreal steak seasoning makes the best-roasted potatoes of your life.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Jon Ashton

 

A classic, creamy dessert bursting will banana flavor.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Melissa’s Southern Style Kitchen

 

When your cookout gets rained out, you can still have a juicy burger.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

You know with color like that, these spuds will have some big flavor.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

Take this to a cookout and everyone will ask for the recipe.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

This macaroni salad has a secret ingredient that will keep guests guessing.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

A can of cola is the star ingredient of this great BBQ sauce.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

All the color and flavor from the drink that you can eat with a spoon.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

Grab some salty chips with ridges and dig in.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

This simple cake starts with a boxed mix and a can of mandarin oranges.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

These are unlike any other baked beans you’ve ever had.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

Use any fruit you want, but remember the honey lime dressing is key.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

The warm bacon dressing is key to this classic potato salad.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

A beloved restaurant classic now made at home.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

No need to head to Mickey’s home, you can make this Disney favorite at home.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

Don’t let the name scare you, this retro fluff salad is making a comeback.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Parade

 

Try this vegetarian option with an Italian flare.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

Give your guests a bowl of this five-minute salsa to snack on while supper grills.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Julia’s Simply Southern

 

Nothing says summer more than fresh tomatoes.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Lisa’s Dinnertime Dish

 

So fresh and perfect for summer time veggies.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

If you are a fan of the classic dip, wait until you taste the flavors in pasta salad.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

South Your Mouth

 

This classic dish is one that people always remember after the first bite.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Everyday Mom’s Meals

 

Two summer classics in one bowl!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Lisa’s Dinnertime Dish

 

Sweet corn with just a little kick from chili powder. This will be the recipe everyone asks for.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

A zesty marinade leads to some of the best grilled shrimp you’ve ever tasted.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

If you’re firing up the grill for the main course, might as well take care of a tasty side dish too.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Krista Marshall

 

A fluff salad jammed packed with Oreo cookies.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Lisa’s Dinnertime Dish

 

A quick and easy salad filled with Asian flavors.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

South Your Mouth

 

No need to peel the potatoes for this salad filled with flavor from a buttermilk dressing and fresh herbs.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

Only three ingredients in this incredibly refreshing beverage that is perfect for sipping by the pool.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

Who knew ramen noodles could make such a delicious salad?

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

The perfect sweet and salty bite for snacking.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

A staple at summer cookouts just got a major flavor upgrade.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Black Peppercorn

 

Classic beer can chicken is done easily on the grill.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Cooking Classy

 

Fruit trays at the store can be so pricey! And they don’t come with this honey balsamic dressing!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

This cookout classic side dish has a secret ingredient!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Cooking Classy

 

Crunchy veggies, a creamy dressing and so refreshing on a hot day.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

Nothing says kickoff to summer than a slab of ribs hot off the grill.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

If you’re serving burgers, kick them up a notch.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

With fresh corn and tomatoes, this salad looks like summer in a bowl.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

If you can’t be on a Florida beach for Memorial Day, you can still eat like you are.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

South Your Mouth

 

Chili cheese corn chips are the key to this addictive salad.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Southern Bite

 

Everything you love on a loaded baked potato but in a bowl.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

South Your Mouth

 

The perfect no-mayo salad for an outdoor party.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

South Your Mouth

 

If you’ve never had this sweet, creamy salad, the brown sugar pecan topping is the star of every bite.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Black Peppercorn

 

These baked potatoes are all dressed up for a party.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

Grilling for a crowd? Save some money by using less expensive chicken thighs.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

Add a little Mexican flavor to your Memorial Day cookout.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

The grill can take care of dessert too!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Black Peppercorn

 

Grilling avocados gives them a whole new depth of flavor.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

Pineapple, soy and barbecue sauce come together for one delicious piece of chicken.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Black Peppercorn

 

Hamburgers and hot dogs always get all the love, but grilled sausages are delicious in a bun too!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

Hands down, the best hot dogs you will ever bite into.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Black Peppercorn

 

Perfect on their own, or paired with steak for surf ‘n’ turf.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

A grilled potato salad with a Greek flare.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

Just what you want next to that grilled steak or pork chop.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

A southern version of a cookout classic.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

Is there anything more all-American?

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

So refreshing on a hot sunny day.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Southern Bite

 

Grilling corn is so easy and gives it an amazing flavor.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

A big pitcher of this is all you need on a hot day.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

No boring chicken here with this tropical twist.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

You know you love the sandwich, so this dip is going to knock your socks off.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

No boring burgers coming off the grill this year.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Cooking Classy

 

Every great summer cookout needs a tasty kabab.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

A kicked-up version of your favorite cheese dip.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

A classic dip nobody can ever get enough of.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

Move over root beer, there is a new favorite float in town!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Cooking Classy

 

This retro salad is a great dish to make on a budget.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Southern Bite

 

A no-bake dessert with only five ingredients.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Served Up With Love

 

What can make a great steak better? Tequila!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

How long has it been since you had this classic? Time for that to change!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Cooking Classy

 

A vibrant and flavorful salad made with a variety of cherry and grape tomatoes.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

A healthy and filling salad that is also low-carb.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

Your guests will love munching on this while they wait for the burgers to come off the grill.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

Red potatoes roasted in olive oil and tossed with bacon, ranch and green onions.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

You will need some extra wet wipes after this recipe.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

A flavorful coleslaw with no mayo!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

If you’re not grilling fruit, you’re really missing out on something delish.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

A great mac salad is a classic side dish for summer for a good reason.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Black Peppercorn

 

This super juicy steak is so tender when cut the right way.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

If you love a good “eggy” potato salad, this will be a new favorite.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

The Country Cook

 

Calling all chocolate fans!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Spend With Pennies

 

This sweet dish makes a great side dish or dessert.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

A crazy delicious creamy corn salad with a kick.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

A marinade with a little bit of everything gives these steaks a big flavor.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Southern Bite

 

A classic salad gets a new twist.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

Summer fruits tossed in a vanilla pudding dressing.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

What makes Kansas City BBQ unique? Dry rub!

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

Make ahead of time and keep frozen until ready to serve.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

 

Plain Chicken

 

Grilled corn with peppers and feta cheese tossed with a honey lime dressing.

 

100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

Krista Marshall

