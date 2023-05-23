100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

I can smell the grills firing up all over America! The kickoff to summer is almost here. Memorial Day is a time to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for this country and gather with family and friends to celebrate with some fun in the sun and of course some great food too.
This means we need some delicious inspiration to make sure the food is on point. From the appetizers to the dessert, every single bite needs to be worth the wait. Memorial Day is just the beginning of the summer entertaining season, so I have rounded up 100 of the best Memorial Day BBQ ideas that will make this year’s holiday weekend menu a huge success.
Best Memorial Day BBQ Ideas
This collection is bursting at the seams with everything you think of when it comes to a great Memorial Day backyard barbecue. The grill master in your house will earn kudos with the Tequila Lime Steak, Barbecue Burgers, Best Pork Ribs, Steak Kababs, Garlic Shrimp and Marinated Ribeyes. If you’re looking for some finger-licking good chicken, grab the ingredients for Tangy Grilled Chicken, Sweet Southern Barbecue Chicken or Key Lime Chicken!
No summer cookout is complete without some amazing side dishes, so check out the BBQ Macaroni Salad, Cucumber and Tomato Salad, Grilled Chili Lime Corn, Deviled Egg Potato Salad, Italian Pasta Salad and Virginia Baked Beans.
Memorial Day Desserts
We can’t skimp on the sweets either, so I found some tasty treats like Oreo Dump Cake and Banana Pudding, plus Star Bangled Berry Pie and Patriotic Parfaits.
I am so ready for this Memorial Day to get outside and welcome summer with open arms. I am definitely adding a bunch of these recipes to my menu, and hope you do too!
Easy Memorial Day Recipes
Nobody can resist a smoky barbecue burger topped with cool, creamy slaw.
Show your patriotic side with this beautiful pie.
Red potatoes, boiled eggs and crunchy celery mixed with a sweet and tangy dressing for the perfect bite.
A Creole grilled shrimp recipe your cookout needs.
Bacon makes everything better!
This tangy grilled chicken is as close to port-a-pit as you can make at home.
No party is complete until the platter of deviled eggs comes out.
Lemon extract is the secret to these super refreshing cukes.
There is a reason this retro salad as stayed around for so long!
Montreal steak seasoning makes the best-roasted potatoes of your life.
A classic, creamy dessert bursting will banana flavor.
When your cookout gets rained out, you can still have a juicy burger.
You know with color like that, these spuds will have some big flavor.
Take this to a cookout and everyone will ask for the recipe.
This macaroni salad has a secret ingredient that will keep guests guessing.
A can of cola is the star ingredient of this great BBQ sauce.
All the color and flavor from the drink that you can eat with a spoon.
Grab some salty chips with ridges and dig in.
This simple cake starts with a boxed mix and a can of mandarin oranges.
These are unlike any other baked beans you’ve ever had.
Use any fruit you want, but remember the honey lime dressing is key.
The warm bacon dressing is key to this classic potato salad.
A beloved restaurant classic now made at home.
No need to head to Mickey’s home, you can make this Disney favorite at home.
Don’t let the name scare you, this retro fluff salad is making a comeback.
Try this vegetarian option with an Italian flare.
Give your guests a bowl of this five-minute salsa to snack on while supper grills.
Nothing says summer more than fresh tomatoes.
So fresh and perfect for summer time veggies.
If you are a fan of the classic dip, wait until you taste the flavors in pasta salad.
This classic dish is one that people always remember after the first bite.
Two summer classics in one bowl!
Sweet corn with just a little kick from chili powder. This will be the recipe everyone asks for.
A zesty marinade leads to some of the best grilled shrimp you’ve ever tasted.
If you’re firing up the grill for the main course, might as well take care of a tasty side dish too.
A fluff salad jammed packed with Oreo cookies.
A quick and easy salad filled with Asian flavors.
No need to peel the potatoes for this salad filled with flavor from a buttermilk dressing and fresh herbs.
Only three ingredients in this incredibly refreshing beverage that is perfect for sipping by the pool.
Who knew ramen noodles could make such a delicious salad?
The perfect sweet and salty bite for snacking.
A staple at summer cookouts just got a major flavor upgrade.
Classic beer can chicken is done easily on the grill.
Fruit trays at the store can be so pricey! And they don’t come with this honey balsamic dressing!
This cookout classic side dish has a secret ingredient!
Crunchy veggies, a creamy dressing and so refreshing on a hot day.
Nothing says kickoff to summer than a slab of ribs hot off the grill.
If you’re serving burgers, kick them up a notch.
With fresh corn and tomatoes, this salad looks like summer in a bowl.
If you can’t be on a Florida beach for Memorial Day, you can still eat like you are.
Chili cheese corn chips are the key to this addictive salad.
Everything you love on a loaded baked potato but in a bowl.
The perfect no-mayo salad for an outdoor party.
If you’ve never had this sweet, creamy salad, the brown sugar pecan topping is the star of every bite.
These baked potatoes are all dressed up for a party.
Grilling for a crowd? Save some money by using less expensive chicken thighs.
Add a little Mexican flavor to your Memorial Day cookout.
The grill can take care of dessert too!
Grilling avocados gives them a whole new depth of flavor.
Pineapple, soy and barbecue sauce come together for one delicious piece of chicken.
Hamburgers and hot dogs always get all the love, but grilled sausages are delicious in a bun too!
Hands down, the best hot dogs you will ever bite into.
Perfect on their own, or paired with steak for surf ‘n’ turf.
A grilled potato salad with a Greek flare.
Just what you want next to that grilled steak or pork chop.
A southern version of a cookout classic.
Is there anything more all-American?
So refreshing on a hot sunny day.
Grilling corn is so easy and gives it an amazing flavor.
A big pitcher of this is all you need on a hot day.
No boring chicken here with this tropical twist.
You know you love the sandwich, so this dip is going to knock your socks off.
No boring burgers coming off the grill this year.
Every great summer cookout needs a tasty kabab.
A kicked-up version of your favorite cheese dip.
A classic dip nobody can ever get enough of.
Move over root beer, there is a new favorite float in town!
This retro salad is a great dish to make on a budget.
A no-bake dessert with only five ingredients.
What can make a great steak better? Tequila!
How long has it been since you had this classic? Time for that to change!
A vibrant and flavorful salad made with a variety of cherry and grape tomatoes.
A healthy and filling salad that is also low-carb.
Your guests will love munching on this while they wait for the burgers to come off the grill.
Red potatoes roasted in olive oil and tossed with bacon, ranch and green onions.
You will need some extra wet wipes after this recipe.
A flavorful coleslaw with no mayo!
If you’re not grilling fruit, you’re really missing out on something delish.
A great mac salad is a classic side dish for summer for a good reason.
This super juicy steak is so tender when cut the right way.
If you love a good “eggy” potato salad, this will be a new favorite.
Calling all chocolate fans!
This sweet dish makes a great side dish or dessert.
A crazy delicious creamy corn salad with a kick.
A marinade with a little bit of everything gives these steaks a big flavor.
A classic salad gets a new twist.
Summer fruits tossed in a vanilla pudding dressing.
What makes Kansas City BBQ unique? Dry rub!
Make ahead of time and keep frozen until ready to serve.
Grilled corn with peppers and feta cheese tossed with a honey lime dressing.
