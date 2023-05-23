100 Memorial Day BBQ Ideas That Will Impress All Guests

Jennifer Davick

Nobody can resist a smoky barbecue burger topped with cool, creamy slaw.

Alison Ashton

Show your patriotic side with this beautiful pie.

Krista Marshall

Red potatoes, boiled eggs and crunchy celery mixed with a sweet and tangy dressing for the perfect bite.

A Creole grilled shrimp recipe your cookout needs.

Bacon makes everything better!

Krista Marshall

This tangy grilled chicken is as close to port-a-pit as you can make at home.

Parade

No party is complete until the platter of deviled eggs comes out.

Krista Marshall

Lemon extract is the secret to these super refreshing cukes.

There is a reason this retro salad as stayed around for so long!

Krista Marshall

Montreal steak seasoning makes the best-roasted potatoes of your life.

Jon Ashton

A classic, creamy dessert bursting will banana flavor.

When your cookout gets rained out, you can still have a juicy burger.

Krista Marshall

You know with color like that, these spuds will have some big flavor.

Krista Marshall

Take this to a cookout and everyone will ask for the recipe.

Krista Marshall

This macaroni salad has a secret ingredient that will keep guests guessing.

Krista Marshall

A can of cola is the star ingredient of this great BBQ sauce.

Krista Marshall

All the color and flavor from the drink that you can eat with a spoon.

Krista Marshall

Grab some salty chips with ridges and dig in.

Krista Marshall

This simple cake starts with a boxed mix and a can of mandarin oranges.

Krista Marshall

These are unlike any other baked beans you’ve ever had.

Krista Marshall

Use any fruit you want, but remember the honey lime dressing is key.

Krista Marshall

The warm bacon dressing is key to this classic potato salad.

Krista Marshall

A beloved restaurant classic now made at home.

Krista Marshall

No need to head to Mickey’s home, you can make this Disney favorite at home.

Krista Marshall

Don’t let the name scare you, this retro fluff salad is making a comeback.

Parade

Try this vegetarian option with an Italian flare.

Give your guests a bowl of this five-minute salsa to snack on while supper grills.

Julia’s Simply Southern

Nothing says summer more than fresh tomatoes.

Lisa’s Dinnertime Dish

So fresh and perfect for summer time veggies.

Krista Marshall

If you are a fan of the classic dip, wait until you taste the flavors in pasta salad.

South Your Mouth

This classic dish is one that people always remember after the first bite.

Everyday Mom’s Meals

Two summer classics in one bowl!

Lisa’s Dinnertime Dish

Sweet corn with just a little kick from chili powder. This will be the recipe everyone asks for.

Spend With Pennies

A zesty marinade leads to some of the best grilled shrimp you’ve ever tasted.

The Country Cook

If you’re firing up the grill for the main course, might as well take care of a tasty side dish too.

A fluff salad jammed packed with Oreo cookies.

Lisa’s Dinnertime Dish

A quick and easy salad filled with Asian flavors.

South Your Mouth

No need to peel the potatoes for this salad filled with flavor from a buttermilk dressing and fresh herbs.

The Country Cook

Only three ingredients in this incredibly refreshing beverage that is perfect for sipping by the pool.

The Country Cook

Who knew ramen noodles could make such a delicious salad?

The Country Cook

The perfect sweet and salty bite for snacking.

Plain Chicken

A staple at summer cookouts just got a major flavor upgrade.

The Black Peppercorn

Classic beer can chicken is done easily on the grill.

Cooking Classy

Fruit trays at the store can be so pricey! And they don’t come with this honey balsamic dressing!

The Country Cook

This cookout classic side dish has a secret ingredient!

Cooking Classy

Crunchy veggies, a creamy dressing and so refreshing on a hot day.

The Country Cook

Nothing says kickoff to summer than a slab of ribs hot off the grill.

Plain Chicken

If you’re serving burgers, kick them up a notch.

Plain Chicken

With fresh corn and tomatoes, this salad looks like summer in a bowl.

The Country Cook

If you can’t be on a Florida beach for Memorial Day, you can still eat like you are.

South Your Mouth

Chili cheese corn chips are the key to this addictive salad.

Southern Bite

Everything you love on a loaded baked potato but in a bowl.

South Your Mouth

The perfect no-mayo salad for an outdoor party.

South Your Mouth

If you’ve never had this sweet, creamy salad, the brown sugar pecan topping is the star of every bite.

The Black Peppercorn

These baked potatoes are all dressed up for a party.

Spend With Pennies

Grilling for a crowd? Save some money by using less expensive chicken thighs.

The Country Cook

Add a little Mexican flavor to your Memorial Day cookout.

Plain Chicken

The grill can take care of dessert too!

The Black Peppercorn

Grilling avocados gives them a whole new depth of flavor.

The Country Cook

Pineapple, soy and barbecue sauce come together for one delicious piece of chicken.

The Black Peppercorn

Hamburgers and hot dogs always get all the love, but grilled sausages are delicious in a bun too!

Plain Chicken

Hands down, the best hot dogs you will ever bite into.

The Black Peppercorn

Perfect on their own, or paired with steak for surf ‘n’ turf.

Plain Chicken

A grilled potato salad with a Greek flare.

Spend With Pennies

Just what you want next to that grilled steak or pork chop.

The Country Cook

A southern version of a cookout classic.

The Country Cook

Is there anything more all-American?

Spend With Pennies

So refreshing on a hot sunny day.

Southern Bite

Grilling corn is so easy and gives it an amazing flavor.

The Country Cook

A big pitcher of this is all you need on a hot day.

Plain Chicken

No boring chicken here with this tropical twist.

The Country Cook

You know you love the sandwich, so this dip is going to knock your socks off.

Plain Chicken

No boring burgers coming off the grill this year.

Cooking Classy

Every great summer cookout needs a tasty kabab.

Plain Chicken

A kicked-up version of your favorite cheese dip.

Spend With Pennies

A classic dip nobody can ever get enough of.

The Country Cook

Move over root beer, there is a new favorite float in town!

Cooking Classy

This retro salad is a great dish to make on a budget.

Southern Bite

A no-bake dessert with only five ingredients.

Served Up With Love

What can make a great steak better? Tequila!

The Country Cook

How long has it been since you had this classic? Time for that to change!

Cooking Classy

A vibrant and flavorful salad made with a variety of cherry and grape tomatoes.

The Country Cook

A healthy and filling salad that is also low-carb.

Spend With Pennies

Your guests will love munching on this while they wait for the burgers to come off the grill.

Plain Chicken

Red potatoes roasted in olive oil and tossed with bacon, ranch and green onions.

Spend With Pennies

You will need some extra wet wipes after this recipe.

Plain Chicken

A flavorful coleslaw with no mayo!

Spend With Pennies

If you’re not grilling fruit, you’re really missing out on something delish.

Spend With Pennies

A great mac salad is a classic side dish for summer for a good reason.

The Black Peppercorn

This super juicy steak is so tender when cut the right way.

Spend With Pennies

If you love a good “eggy” potato salad, this will be a new favorite.

The Country Cook

Calling all chocolate fans!

Spend With Pennies

This sweet dish makes a great side dish or dessert.

Plain Chicken

A crazy delicious creamy corn salad with a kick.

Plain Chicken

A marinade with a little bit of everything gives these steaks a big flavor.

Southern Bite

A classic salad gets a new twist.

Plain Chicken

Summer fruits tossed in a vanilla pudding dressing.

Plain Chicken

What makes Kansas City BBQ unique? Dry rub!

Plain Chicken

Make ahead of time and keep frozen until ready to serve.

Plain Chicken

Grilled corn with peppers and feta cheese tossed with a honey lime dressing.