Dylan Raiola to Georgia Bulldogs? NFL analyst seems to hint it’s a done deal

The future is bright in Athens.

Of course, everyone already knew that given that the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and are recruiting at a near-historic level year-in, year-out.

But if there’s anything to read into NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky’s tweet – or the “I said too much” edited tweet he deleted – from Sunday night, big-time recruiting news may be on the horizon.

Orlovsky’s initial tweet read, ” Hearing big things happening in ATHENS. @GeorgiaFootball. Most talented player at the position since Stafford…..”

But the last line was deleted in the final tweet, perhaps a “tell” that he felt he’d given away too much information.

For starters, Georgia doesn’t appear to have a quarterback on the current roster that fits the narrative of “most talented player at the position since (Matthew) Stafford,” so it would seem to be a recruiting-based tweet.

Second, Georgia is not only a major contender to land Pinnacle (Arizona) five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, but they are considered the favorites over Nebraska and USC for the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect.

And the final detail that seems to cement the theory? Raiola has indicated that he’s very close to making a decision.

So, while “Raiola to Georgia” isn’t officially done, Orlovsky’s tweet is likely to be a precursor to a major commitment for Kirby Smart’s program.

Here’s what 247Sports had to say about Raiola as a prospect, in part:

“Raiola checks the box with verified numbers of 6-foot-3, 228 pounds. With 9.5-inch hands he surely should not have any issues with ball security and control. The ability to drive the ball with velocity regardless of the weather conditions are things that impress because of his mechanics and ability to transfer his weight in the lower body and not just rely on his arm to make throws. He has a fluid throwing motion that does not possess any flaws or hitches. …Flashed the ability to utilize touch on the ball and not just throw his fastball. The ability to change ball speeds led him to make throws into different windows with trajectory to get to the receiver at a high level. Does a nice job with ball placement throwing receivers open and away from defenses in particular when making plays in the middle of the field where you find high traffic areas against defenses. …Raiola can make all the throws within the route-tree to make plays when he is in the pocket or on the move.”

Sophomore season highlights