Anheuser-Busch Tries to Move Past Scandal; Launches New Summer Drinks

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) – Get Free Report, the parent company of Bud Light, found itself in the middle of a social media brawl. The contention started after the beer company worked with Tik-Tok transgender star Dylan Mulvaney, in celebration of the one-year anniversary since coming out. The ad set the far-right wing conservatives off.

The ad was never meant to be used as a way to divide people, according to Anheuser-Busch’s US CEO Brendan Whitworth. He tweeted that the company is in the business of bringing people together over a beer. This ad clearly didn’t fall on a select consumer the same way as it may have been intended.

The weeks following the ad would show the ugly faces that are out there in the world, but even after videos of unhappy people shooting up unopened cans of Bud Light hit social media, the company stated that it wasn’t too worried about the negativity surrounding its ad.

North America CEO at Anheuser-Busch Michel Doukeris said the company is well-equipped to handle the pressure thanks to its global portfolio.

“With respect to the current situation and the impact of Bud Light sales, it is too early to have a full view — Bud Light’s volume decline… would represent around 1% of our overall global volumes for that period,” said Doukeris.

Anheuser-Busch is Moving On

One of the other Anheuser-Busch brands, Mexican beer Modelo, isn’t letting controversy stop the affilate, as it has launched new spiked Aguas Frescas. These fruit-forward spiked malt beverages come in a variety of flavors: Pineapple, Hibiscus, Watermelon, and Cucumber-Lime. Each can has between 171-197 calories and a 4.5 percent ABV, according to Food Beast. The Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas will be available in 12-ounce cans in a variety pack as well as 24 ounces for pineapple only.

“Honoring the brand’s authentic Mexican heritage sets Modelo apart and we know that without the tireless fighting spirit of street vendors, aguas frescas would not be the staple in Hispanic communities that they are today,” said Modelo’s Vice President of Brand Marketing Greg Gallagher. “Through our partnership with Juixxe, Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas recognizes and celebrates street vendors for perfecting the beloved flavors and taste experience that inspired our new brand.”

Juixxe aka Jesus Morales, who is known for charitable work to street vendors in Mexican street market during the pandemic, is a force for good.

“Growing up, I would see a street vendor and always ask my parents to buy me papitas or a refreshing aguas frescas and I made it my mission to give back to street vendors in ways that spotlight the important role they play in our communities,” said Juixxe. “Partnering with Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas helped me elevate our appreciation of street vendors’ tenacity and hard work and they were the perfect guests to celebrate with at the Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas launch party in Las Vegas.”

Modelo’s Spiked Aguas Frescas are currently only available in Las Vegas, and there is no mention or timeline on when they could be offered regionally or nationally at this time.

Moving Fruit-Forward this Summer

As the beery company works to move past the unpleasant events that resulted from working with Dylan Mulvaney, it continues to focus on bringing people together over a beer or a new fruit-forward malt beverage, whatever your taste buds are craving. The market has been inundated with other fruit flavored drinks over the last week weeks.

Anheuser-Busch isn’t the only company out there serving up a refreshing fruit-forward beverage this summer. Coca-Cola’s (KO) – Get Free Report Minute Maid AF launched earlier this year and come in a variety of flavors: mango, strawberry, hibiscus, and horchata. However, similar as these might sound, these refreshing new fruity drinks are non-alcoholic and are also not available across the nation yet. The Minute Maid AF, or Aguas Frescas, are currently only in Georgia and California.

These beverages that have hit a small market, if they perform well, may soon be at local grocers and convenient stores in other states. Modelo is supported by massive global distribution centers across all Anheuser-Busch brands and if there is a demand for the new Modelo Spiked Aguas Frescas, there is a way to get it to the consumers.

Modelo is owned by two companies due to an anti-trust settlement. Modelo is owned by Anheuser-Busch and Constellation Brands (STZ) – Get Free Report. Constellation Brands only owns the rights to the sales within the United States, Anheuser-Busch owns the rights to Modelo everywhere else.