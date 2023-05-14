Taylor Swift Reprimands Overzealous Security Guard During Concert

Taylor Swift never misses a beat, even when addressing a commotion in the crowd.

During last night’s Eras Tour stop in Philadelphia, the singer caught sight of something going on in the audience, and her reaction to it quickly went viral.

A brief clip circulated on Twitter shortly after the incident, with user Nicolle Bradford writing, “Not sure what happened during Bad Blood but it was enough Taylor needed to get involved…” The video, which was taken of the concert’s own video screens, showed Taylor gesturing to get someone’s attention in the audience, shouting, “She’s fine!” seamlessly in between lyrics. “She wasn’t doing anything!” she continued after the next line of the song.

She then tried to walk on to the next part of the stage, but whatever was going on continued, causing her to dart back down to the edge and yell, “Hey! Stop!” She told whoever she was speaking to to “stop” one more time before finally jumping back into the choreography, ironically singing, “Now we’ve got problems, and I don’t think we can solve them,” as she moved down the stage.

Another video of the moment was later uploaded to TikTok by Briana Layfield, who was seated fairly close to where it all went down. According to Layfield, Swift was reprimanding a member of the venue’s security—and you can see the exact moment her demeanor changes when she sees what’s happening.

“hey @Taylor Swift THANK YOU from all of us on the floor for yelling at that security guard,” she wrote alongside the video. “he was a pain in the ass the entire night and the fact that this happened during #badblood made it even better 😆 PS show was PHENOMENAL 🫶🏻 Philly night 2.”

A Twitter user named Cheyenne, who was sitting a little further down the barricade, said that security “kept putting their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move,” and that it was an issue on both sides of the stage. “every time taylor came over to us they would scream at us to get away,” they added.

According to a comment from Layfield, the main offender was led away by other members of security after Swift spoke up.

Then, earlier today, a TikToker named Caitlin Gabell uploaded a video claiming to be one of the girls that the guard was getting physical with during “Bad Blood.”

“Its me, hi, im the problem,” she joked in the caption, going on to explain that her group had felt harassed by one specific guard all night. “He kept telling us not to touch the rail, and like every time we did anything he was on top of us,” she said. “We’re dancing, we’re having fun, and he didn’t like it. And Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn’t like it, and she didn’t like it. He basically got like escorted out.”

She said that her group was also offered free tickets for tonight’s show. “It wasn’t like this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time.”

Swifties were grateful the algorithm brought them the conclusion of the story, with most wanting to know, “How does it feel to be able to tell everyone that Taylor Swift defended you omg?”

Next: Fans Praise Taylor Swift for Powering Through Inclement Weather During Concert