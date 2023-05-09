Have you seen missing Atlanta 21-year-old Isabel Jean-Baptiste?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Isabel Jean-Baptiste. The young woman was last in contact with her family on May 8.

She lives at a home on Spring Street and was last seen leaving in her white 2022 Nissan Versa with a New Jersey license plate number V52RHU.

Jean-Baptiste is 5’7″ and weighs about 150 pounds. On the day she left, she was wearing black sweatpants, black Yeezy slides, and a grey t-shirt. Her vehicle has since been detected from various points on the south side of Atlanta, including East Point, South Fulton, and College Park.

Family members have expressed concerns that Jean-Baptiste may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit is investigating the case, which is filed under number 231281608. They are urging anyone with information about Jean-Baptiste’s whereabouts to contact them at 404-546-4235.