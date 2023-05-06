What Is Prince William’s Net Worth? Find Out More About the Future King’s Wealth

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is second in line to the throne. He’s set to be crowned king someday, following the reign of his father King Charles III.

Prince Charles became king on the afternoon of Sept. 8, 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II died. His Duke of Cornwall title was then passed to Prince William, who is now the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall.

With the title comes a vast portfolio of land and properties, the Duchy of Cornwall is valued at more than $1 billion and is one of the oldest and largest in Britain, the income from which will see William’s net worth vastly increase.

What is the Duke of Cambridge’s current net worth?

When William and Prince Harry‘s great-grandmother the Queen Mother died in 2002, the brothers inherited a trust fund that she had established on their behalf. Most of the $17 million was left to Harry, to make up for the fact that William would one day become king.

On his 25th birthday, William also inherited $10 million from his late mother Princess Diana‘s estate, as did Harry.

Currently, the Duke of Cambridge’s net worth is estimated to be around $40 million, but with the addition of the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince William has skyrocketed by a cool $1.3 billion to $1.34 billion.

What is Prince William’s Salary?

Back when he worked with the Royal Air Force, William earned a salary of $73,000 a year.

Nowadays one of his main sources of income is via the Duchy of Cornwall, which made profits of $26 million in 2020 and $24 million in 2021. According to Bloomberg, William will now earn $24 million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall.

Who is richer, Prince William or Prince Harry?

Prince Harry also used to be funded by his father, but in his and Duchess Meghan‘s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey he explained that Charles had cut the Sussexes off financially after they stepped back as senior royals.

But thanks to the inheritances left to him by Diana and the Queen Mother, Prince Harry was reported to be worth between $25 million and $40 million in 2018.

That figure has probably increased exponentially in the years since, following the Sussexes’ multi-million, multi-year deals with Netflix and Spotify.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a combined net worth estimated at around $60 million.

However, Harry and Meghan are responsible for their own expenses like security and travel, while William and Kate’s are funded by the British taxpayer.

Prince William’s inheritance of the Duchy of Cornwall will see him surpass his brother in terms of net worth.

