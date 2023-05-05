Suspect shot after dragging an officer down I-16

A Georgia officer was dragged down I-16 following a hit and run incident, resulting in a police shooting that left one man dead and the officer injured in Bryan County on May 4.

The deceased suspect has been identified as Walter Kye Herman, a 29-year-old resident of Ellabell.

According to the GBI, preliminary information reveals that a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer was at a convenience store near Highway 280 and I-16 when he witnessed a hit and run. The officer pursued Herman’s car, which stopped after a short chase. Upon speaking with Herman and attempting to handcuff him, the officer found himself being dragged by the vehicle as it sped off.

The car traveled about one-tenth of a mile, striking a road sign and veering off the roadway down a steep embankment.

The officer fired his weapon during the incident, causing both he and Herman to fall from the car, which eventually came to a stop. Herman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

This incident marks the 36th police shooting the GBI has been asked to investigate in 2023. The investigation is currently active and ongoing, and once completed, the case will be handed over to the Atlantic Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.