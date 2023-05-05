How to Watch King Charles’s Coronation Saturday

The royal event of the year is happening across the pond, but you don’t have to be in London to witness the coronation of King Charles III. Seventy years after Queen Elizabeth‘s coronation, which was the first coronation of a British monarch to ever be televised, the late royal’s firstborn will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

The historic moment will be broadcast and streamed live by different networks bright and early on Saturday morning. So, set your alarm clocks because here is how you can watch King Charles’ coronation…

When is King Charles’s coronation?

The coronation is taking place Saturday, May 6.

What time does King Charles’s coronation start?

The coronation service will begin at 11 a.m. BST, which is 6 a.m. ET.

How to watch King Charles’s coronation

The coronation will be broadcast on ABC, NBC and more networks. Here is how to watch King Charles’ coronation at home or on the go:

King Charles’s coronation on NBC

Starting at 5 a.m. ET, Savannah Guthrie will be anchoring the “NBC News Special: The Coronation of King Charles III.” The day before (May 5), Guthrie will co-anchor a special edition of TODAY live from London with Hoda Kotb, who will be live from Studio 1A in New York City. TODAY.com and NBCNews.com will be live-streaming the network’s coverage, in addition to NBC News NOW and TODAY All Day.

King Charles’s coronation on ABC

ABC News’s special coverage on May 6 will begin at 5 a.m. ET and will air on ABC and be streamed live on ABC News Live. The coverage of the coronation will be anchored by Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, along with senior national affairs correspondent Deborah Roberts, GMA‘s Lara Spencer, chief foreign correspondent Ian Pannell and other foreign correspondents and contributors.

King Charles’s coronation on CBS

CBS Saturday Morning co-hosts Michelle Miller, Dana Jacobson and Jeff Glor will be anchoring the CBS News special “The Coronation of King Charles III” live from London starting at 5 a.m. ET on May 6. It will air on the CBS Television Network, as well as on the CBS News Streaming Network and on Paramount+.

King Charles’ coronation on CNN

Beginning at 5 a.m. ET, Anderson Cooper will be leading CNN’s live coverage of the coronation from outside of Buckingham Palace. CNN International’s coverage of the coronation will begin a few hours earlier at 1 a.m. ET. The coronation will air from from 5 a.m. ET until 12 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español. CNN’s coronation coverage will also stream live—with no need for a cable log-in—on CNN.com and on the CNN app.

King Charles’s coronation on FOX News

FOX News Channel’s special coverage titled “The Coronation of King Charles III and Camilla” will start at 5 a.m. ET on May 6. The live coverage will be led by anchor and executive editor of The Story, Martha MacCallum, along with FOX & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt and FOX Nation’s Piers Morgan.

King Charles’s coronation on BritBox

British news organization ITV News’ live broadcast, King Charles III: The Coronation, hosted by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham, will be available on BritBox. Individuals can stream BritBox with a free 7-day trial for new subscribers. BritBox will also have the star-studded coronation concert on May 7!

