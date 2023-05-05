DeKalb County Jail Contraband Drop Attempt Foiled

A contraband drop attempt at the DeKalb County Jail was foiled on May 3, when a 58-year-old man was caught holding a bag near a rope hanging from a cell window.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Mark Lumpkin, who confessed to his involvement in the drop.

Lumpkin was driven to the jail by 59-year-old LaToya Plunkett, of Stone Mountain.

What is a drop?: A drop is an illegal process where inmates lower a rope from a broken cell window and hoist a bag containing contraband items from someone outside the facility.

The Contraband: When searched, the confiscated bag contained packs of cigarettes, a cell phone with chargers, cigarette papers, a bottle of liquor, and an orange.

Lumpkin, who did not provide a home address, now faces charges of crossing the state/county guard line with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent (a felony), and criminal trespass (a misdemeanor). He is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

Deputies issued warrants and arrested Plunkett at her home on May 4 without incident. She is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

The DeKalb County Jail has faced ongoing issues with contraband smuggling attempts.