This Is the #1 Unexpected Sign of an Iron Deficiency

Some vitamin deficiencies are more common than others. Vitamin D is a big one (we’re just not getting enough sun these days!) but another vitamin deficiency doctors are always looking out for is iron.

This is because it’s incredibly common: Approximately 10 million people in the United States are deficient in iron, according to a 2013 study, and more recent data suggests that we may actually be underestimating the prevalence of iron deficiency in the U.S.

While the best way to find out if you have an iron deficiency is to get a blood test, there are signs to look out for too—and some of them are pretty surprising.

The #1 Unexpected Sign of Iron Deficiency

According to Dr. Sean Byers, MD, a Galveston, Texas-based internal medicine specialist, the top unexpected sign of an iron deficiency is something called “pica”—or, a craving for foods that aren’t actually foods—like mud, clay or ice.

Strange? Yes, and even doctors don’t quite understand it. “Pica has been associated with iron deficiency anemia, a disorder that develops when the body lacks enough iron to create hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that delivers oxygen to the body’s tissues, even if the exact origin of pica is uncertain,” he says. “For a proper diagnosis and course of therapy, it is crucial to address any unusual food-related desires or symptoms with a healthcare professional. Pica may also be a symptom of other medical disorders or nutritional deficiencies.”

Other Signs You’re Deficient in Iron

Of course, pica isn’t the only sign that you’re deficient in iron. So if you’re not hankering for a big bowl of mud, it doesn’t necessarily mean your iron levels are in tip-top shape.

Dr. Mahmud Kara, MD, a Cleveland, Ohio-based doctor and the founder of KaraMD, explains that feeling cold is another big sign that you could be deficient in iron. “The thyroid needs iron to function properly and the thyroid is the main gland involved in regulating body temperature. Low levels of iron may cause you to feel cold, especially in the hands and feet,” he says.

And believe it or not, feelings of anxiety can be attributed to an iron deficiency, too. “Some studies have found that low levels of iron can lead to increased irritability and feelings of anxiety,” Dr. Kara says.

Other signs, according to Dr. Kara, include:

Hair loss

Restless legs

Brittle nails

Low appetite or changes in appetite

Feelings of depression

Getting sick often

Trouble concentrating

Bruising easily

Dizziness

Swollen tongue

How To Get Your Iron Levels Checked

Even if you don’t have any of these symptoms, it’s important to get your iron levels checked on a regular basis, as long-term iron deficiency can have a handful of negative health-related consequences.

“Iron is essential because it helps carry oxygen from the lungs to all the other parts of the body, deliver protein and oxygen to muscles and tissues, and it also plays a role in the cardiovascular system impacting your lungs and heart,” Dr. Kara says. “One long-term effect of low iron levels may be an increased risk for cardiovascular-related diseases like tachycardia or heart failure if your body is unable to properly pump blood and maintain the right blood pressure.”

According to Dr. Kara, some studies have also suggested that low levels of iron can impact cognitive health if the brain does not receive enough circulation or oxygen.

To get your iron levels checked, see your doctor. “If you suspect you have low iron levels, a blood test is a simple and easy way to find out,” Dr. Kara says. “Most often, iron levels are checked using a finger-prick method or through a blood draw at a medical office or lab location. Speaking with your medical professional about your options and how to start the process of obtaining a lab test for iron levels is important if you believe you may be deficient.”

What Does Treatment for Iron Deficiency Look Like?

One of the easiest ways to improve your iron levels is by eating iron-rich foods like lamb, whole wheat, oats, spinach, lentils, quinoa and more, Dr. Kara says. But supplementation is an option too.

“Before starting any iron supplement, it is always best to consult your medical professional to ensure that it is right for your specific health goals and needs,” Dr. Kara says. “Once you and your medical professional have determined that an iron supplement is right for you, be sure to select a product that is transparent and uses responsibly sourced ingredients to ensure that you are getting the benefits and avoiding any harmful additives.”

And interestingly enough, studies have shown that getting more vitamin C can help with iron levels too. “Just like with iron, be sure to consult your medical professional before starting vitamin C,” Dr. Kara says.

While having an iron deficiency is correlated with long-term consequences (and a craving for dirt), the good news is that there’s quite a bit you can do to get your iron levels back to a healthy level. If you’re deficient in iron, be sure to chat with your doctor about the best option for you.

