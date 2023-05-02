Katy Perry Comments on Her Met Gala Absence With Sultry New Snap

Fans were devastated when Katy Perry failed to appear at this year’s Met Gala, but the singer is still serving event-of-the-year-worthy looks!

The American Idol judge was unable to step away from her competition duties to attend, but she made sure the people still got what they wanted when she shared a pair of sultry new photos on Instagram.

Perry embodied one of her hit singles in a bejeweled, floor-length gown, which featured a solid bodysuit-style top and a sheer skirt bedazzled in a colorful pattern resembling fireworks. She accessorized with a pair of chunky blue and yellow gemstone earrings and a subtle makeup look.

The “Never Really Over” singer posed in front of a stack of blue gym mats piled higher than she stood, her glittering dress a sharp contrast to the casual surroundings. In the first photo, she reached behind her to rest one hand on the mats while the other rested on her hip. She bent forward slightly, giving the camera a seductive look. In the second, she stood up straight, both arms bent out at her sides as she grasped her waist.

“At the mat ball 🥁 #idol,” she joked in the caption, tagging her makeup artist, Michael Anthony, for photo credits.

“the met gala is shaking,” one fan asserted in response, while another joked, “Love your Idol Gala look🤍.”

“I was waiting for your triumphant entrance to the met gala 🫠,” someone else lamented, but, overall, everyone was in agreement that these shots more than made up for it.

