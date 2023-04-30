Milton is about to adopt urban growth boundaries

MILTON — In a move to protect its rural heritage and manage growth, the City of Milton plans to adopt Urban Growth Boundaries during the upcoming city council meeting on May 1.

The implementation of the boundaries will help define commercial areas more clearly and preserve the city’s rural landscape and character.

The Gist:

The adoption of Urban Growth Boundaries is a significant step in managing urbanization and maintaining Milton’s rural charm.

The boundaries will provide a clear distinction between commercial areas and the rural landscape.

The city council will also discuss other important agenda items such as the grant application, mini-roundabout, and budget amendments.

More Information:

The City of Milton started the process of creating urban growth boundaries in November, engaging in public discussions involving members of a stakeholder group.

The drafted Urban Growth Boundary map emerged from these discussions and is set to be voted on during the May 1 city council meeting.

The council will also address other items on the agenda, such as the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant, mini-roundabout design at Bethany Bend and Bethany Creek Drive, and amendments to the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Why It Matters:

The adoption of the boundaries is a proactive measure to protect the city’s rural heritage, control urban sprawl, and maintain a high quality of life for residents.

The decision will help guide future development in a sustainable and responsible manner, aligning with the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan.

In The Know: While much attention is given to national politics and the workings of Congress and the White House, local government meetings are where the decisions that impact your daily life are made. City Council, County Commission, School Board Meetings, and Town Halls are where your elected leaders discuss and decide the issues that most effect your family and your community. These meetings are open to the public.



Each week, The Georgia Sun highlights some of the meetings and local government actions you need to know about in your community to keep you informed and to make sure you know what decisions your elected officials are considering and how your tax dollars are being spent.