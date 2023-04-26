Bibb, Chatham and Cobb Counties will get medical cannabis dispensaries

The Gist: The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission has issued the state’s first five dispensing licenses to Botanical Sciences LLC and Trulieve GA Inc, marking a historic milestone for Georgia patients on the Low-THC Oil Patient Registry.

What Happened?: In a public meeting on Wednesday, the Commission approved licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries in Bibb County, Chatham County, and Cobb County. This move will provide registered patients with legal access to medical cannabis for the first time in the state.

By The Numbers:

Over 27,000 patients registered on the Low-THC Oil Patient Registry

Up to 100,000 square feet of indoor growing space for Class 1 production licensees

Up to six dispensing licenses can be issued to each production licensee

Why It Matters: The issuance of these licenses is a significant step forward for Georgia’s medical cannabis program, which has been working towards providing safe and quality access to medical cannabis since 2015. As more dispensaries become licensed, more patients will be able to access medical cannabis throughout the state.

What’s Next?: Dispensaries must pass a pre-operational inspection and be fully operational within 120 days of the date the dispensing license is issued. Botanical Sciences LLC and Trulieve GA Inc are expected to have their dispensaries ready to serve registered patients this summer. The Commission is also working towards issuing Class 2 production licenses to expand access to medical cannabis for Georgia patients.