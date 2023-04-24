Don Lemon Says He’s ‘Stunned’ By CNN’s Decision to Fire Him In Emotional Statement

Lemon claimed that he was not informed until this morning.

CNN announced on Monday that it has parted ways with top anchor Don Lemon.

Lemon responded to the announcement on Twitter with a statement indicating he was “stunned” by the news.

DON’T MISS: Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News Media; Fox Corp Shares Slide

“I was informed by my agent this morning that I have been terminated by CNN,” Lemon wrote. “At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

CNN PR also addressed Lemon’s dismissal on Twitter, saying he was offered an opportunity to meet with management.

Lemon had been a fixture as a primetime analyst on CNN including hosting shows such as ‘The Eleventh Hour’ and ‘The Don Lemon Show.’ He was moved to the morning show six months ago to co-host ‘CNN This Morning.’

He was under scrutiny in February for sexist remarks after saying on-air that 51 year-old Republican president candidate Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime” and that “a woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.”

Receive full access to real-time market analysis along with stock, commodities, and options trading recommendations. Sign up for Real Money Pro now.