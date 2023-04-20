Another raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Gwinnett County

A second raccoon in Gwinnett County has tested positive for the rabies virus, prompting officials to urge residents to remain alert and avoid contact with animals exhibiting unusual behavior.

The warning comes from the Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement, as well as the Gwinnett County Health Department, who are working together to protect both residents and their pets from potential exposure.

The raccoon was discovered on Sunday, April 16, on Buford Highway in Buford, where it was attacked by dogs. Following the incident, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement collected the animal and brought it to their shelter for testing. The results confirmed that the raccoon was indeed carrying the rabies virus.

Rabies, a disease often carried by wild animals such as foxes and raccoons, can be transmitted to humans and pets through bites or scratches.

In response to this threat, Gwinnett County officials emphasize the importance of ensuring that pets receive up-to-date rabies vaccinations. The National Association of State Health Veterinarians recommends that unvaccinated dogs and cats exposed to a rabid animal be strictly quarantined for four months and vaccinated one month before being released.

Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement will investigate the area to determine if there is any further risk to the community. Residents who have been bitten or scratched by stray animals or those suspected of carrying rabies should seek preventive treatment immediately.

If you believe you have been exposed to the rabies virus, seek medical care without delay and inform your healthcare provider of the potential exposure. Then, contact the Gwinnett County Health Department at 770-339-4260 and ask for the epidemiologist on call.

To report an animal that may be carrying the virus and have it picked up, call the Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement Bite Office at 770-339-3200 ext. 5576. For after-hours reports, contact Dispatch nonemergency at 770-513-5700.

