Kourtney Kardashian Put on Blast By Travis Barker’s Ex Wife

Shanna Moakler threw shade at 'The Kardashians' star in the comment section of a recent Instagram post.

It's safe to say Travis Barker's ex-wife wasn't a fan of his and Kourtney Kardashian's new Hulu wedding special.

Shanna Moakler, who was married to the Blink-182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, recently gave her unfiltered opinion on her ex's new wife after one of her followers brought up Barker's marriage to the Kardashians star.

Following the premiere of Kardashian and Barker's wedding special, Til Death Do Us Part last week, Moakler, 48, took to Instagram to share a glammed-up selfie, and her fans in the comments couldn't help but bring up the extended episode all about her former husband's new marriage.

"I hope that you get a huge apology some day for what was said on that exploitative, money grabbing, circus," one of Moakler's fans wrote, seemingly referencing the new Hulu special, while pointing to particular comments made by her and Barker's 19-year-old son Landon Barker at the wedding ceremony. "'He's been through Hell,' 'Kourtney has filled a void for me,'" the user quoted from the episode, adding the hashtag, "#parentalalienationawareness."

Moakler appeared to agree with her follower's point, as she liked the comment.

But things went even further after another person called out Kardashian for apparently referring to herself as a mom of six, referencing her own three children with Scott Disick—Mason, Penelope, and Reign—in addition to Barker and Moakler's three kids, Atiana, Landon, and Alabama.

"Also kourtney wrote on twitter she’s now a mom of 6… the f--k!!" the user wrote, to which Moakler replied with a jab at Kardashian, writing, "she post more of my kids then [sic] her own lol."

Moakler also liked another comment from a user who claimed that Landon's comment about Kardashian filling a "void" for him was among "other hurtful, passive-aggressive, unnecessary 'victim' statements directed toward Shanna."

Despite Kardashian now being the step-mom to Moakler's kids, the user continued in their message, "Further villainizing, alienating, and scapegoating is not a debate about step-mom's being Mom's. This is about co-parenting with Narcissists," a comment that Moakler agreed with enough to double-tap.

Furthermore, when one user tried to argue that Moakler should be "grateful" for her kids having another mother figure, she clarified, "I am not grateful," and told the commenter that the situation is "much deeper than you could ever imagine."

