If You’re Going To Put Creamer in Your Coffee, This Is What Dietitians Say You Should Add

Here's what registered dietitians say.

Drinking a cup of coffee every day has been linked to many health benefits, including the potential to add years to your life. But straight black coffee isn’t for everyone. Adding creamer to coffee makes the taste less bitter and can give it a thicker, richer mouthfeel.

But does adding creamer to your cup of coffee in the morning completely negate the health benefits of what’s in your mug? According to registered dietitians, this comes down to a few different factors, including the amount and type of creamer you’re using. Here, they get into all the facts, including how creamer compares to other popular coffee additions, like half-and-half and heavy cream.

What Is Coffee Creamer Made of, Anyway?

When it comes to figuring out how adding creamer affects the nutritional profile of your cup of coffee, it’s important to know exactly what creamer is made of. Most coffee creamers are made of water, oil and sugar. Some are labeled as “sugar-free,” and are made with artificial sweeteners instead. Both traditional coffee creamers and sugar-free coffee creamers may contain gums and carrageenans, which are added for consistency and to prevent separation.

As you might guess, the oil and sugar in coffee creamers aren’t exactly enhancing the benefits in your mug. “The oils, sugar and ingredients in these additives can contribute to inflammation and blood sugar dysregulation,” says registered dietitian Nour Zibdeh, MS, RDN. To her point, scientific studies have shown that both sugar and artificial sweeteners can cause inflammation in the body. “Also, sweeteners made of sugar alcohols like xylitol and erythritol tend to cause digestive upsets like stomach pain, bloating and loose stool,” Zibdeh adds.

As for the gums and carrageenans, Belly Fat for Dummies author and registered dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES, LDN, CPT, says that these ingredients have both been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and are widely viewed as safe. However, she says that carrageenans may negatively impact gastrointestinal health. People with irritable bowel syndrome especially may want to be mindful of carrageenans in their coffee creamer as some studies show that they can make symptoms worse.

Coffee Creamer Vs. Half-and-Half Vs. Heavy Cream

Okay, so there’s not anything beneficial in coffee creamer. (Well, besides water.) But how does it compare to half-and-half (which is made of equal parts of whole milk and cream) and heavy cream (made of the fattiest part of fresh milk), two other popular coffee additions? Registered dietitian and From Burnout to Balance author Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN says that, in general, coffee creamer typically has the most added sugar of the three. In terms of calories, she says that half and half typically has the lowest amount, but it has more saturated fat and a small amount of protein. “Lastly, heavy cream is highest in calories, fat and saturated fat,” she says.

With all this in mind, Bannan says there isn’t one that stands out as the clear healthiest choice; it depends on someone’s individual health goals. “Considering your overall nutrient intake, these differences aren’t large enough to say one is better than the other,” she says. Bannan adds that what’s most important is to be mindful of the serving size, keeping it in moderation.

Is Coffee Creamer Bad for You?

Now that you have all the info on what coffee creamer is made of and how it compares to other popular coffee additions, it’s time for the verdict: Does adding creamer to your coffee negate all the health benefits you would be getting from your coffee without it?

Here’s the good news for anyone who loves coffee creamer: Bannan says it’s not necessary to nix it from your diet for the sake of living a healthy lifestyle. “In general, everything in moderation can fit into a healthy eating pattern,” she says. “If your coffee with coffee creamer is your favorite part of the morning, don’t feel as though you have to nix it completely. Most foods can fit into a balanced eating pattern. If you aren’t ready to make a change to your coffee, start by looking at another tweak you can make to your morning routine, such as making sure you’re eating a protein- and fiber-rich meal.”

What’s most important, Bannan says, is to pay attention to the serving size. She says that if you stick with a standard one-tablespoon serving size, there’s no need to sweat it.

If you do want to keep your coffee as healthy as possible, Palinksi-Wade says to think about what it is you like about the creamer, which can usually be achieved using ingredients that are healthier. “For instance, if you use a hazelnut creamer, try swapping this for a splash of milk and a drop of hazelnut extract,” she says.

If you love creamer and nothing else will do, Palinksi-Wade says to look for one that is low in added sugars and contains mostly unsaturated fats, which are more heart-healthy than saturated fats. And, like Bannan, she says to keep it to one serving size.

The bottom line is that there’s no need to lose sleep wondering if a little cream in your coffee is wreaking havoc on your health. But if you want to make the healthiest choice possible, go for one without added sugars. You can still drink to your health with your morning cup of coffee—even if it isn’t completely black.

