This Is the #1 Thing You Can Do To Maintain Healthy Blood Pressure Over 50, According to Cardiologists

Even if you’ve been in good health your entire life, once you hit your 50s, you may start to notice your body changing in new ways. Maybe you’ve gained a little weight, even though your eating habits haven’t changed. You might find yourself getting winded more quickly than you used to; when did taking the stairs become such a workout?

It’s especially important to prioritize heart health in your 50s or older because, unfortunately, people over 50 are at an increased risk of experiencing a heart attack. Men ages 45 and older and women ages 55 and older are more likely to have a heart attack than people who are younger.

One key way to look after your heart is by keeping your blood pressure levels in check. “Blood pressure over the normal range is associated with an increased risk of stroke and heart disease. In addition, it can also cause irreversible damage to the brain, kidneys and blood vessels,” says Dr. Kaustubh Dabhadkar, MD, MPH, FACC, a cardiologist with Novant Health. Dr. Nilay Mehta, DO, a cardiologist with Memorial Hermann in Houston, Texas, adds to this, explaining that high blood pressure puts stress on the heart (which can lead to a heart attack) and can also damage arteries (which can lead to heart disease).

Dr. Mehta says that the best way to maintain healthy blood pressure levels in your 50s and beyond is to actually know what your blood pressure numbers are. He suggests using an at-home blood pressure monitor (many wearables and watches also measure blood pressure) so you can see exactly when your blood pressure levels reach unhealthy levels. But why is having this information so vital and what are you supposed to do with it? Keep reading to find out.

Why Logging Your Blood Pressure Levels Is Key

While most people know that having high blood pressure isn’t great for heart health, Dr. Mehta says that many people have no idea what their blood pressure levels actually are. He adds that they also don’t realize what habits in their life could be raising their levels into an unhealthy range. This is exactly why he says that logging blood pressure levels can be helpful. “If someone comes to me and their blood pressure is a little high, I often tell them to monitor it at home,” he says.

Dr. Dabhadkar agrees that this can be hugely beneficial for heart health. “Most people don't have any symptoms of high blood pressure until it has progressed to advanced stages. So it's essential and relatively easy to monitor blood pressure at home with an automatic digital cuff. You usually see your physician once or twice a year. For the rest of the year, your blood pressure is unmonitored,” he says.

When monitoring your blood pressure at home, Dr. Dabhadkar recommends these helpful tips:

1. Rest for 10 minutes before measuring blood pressure.

2. Ensure that you are sitting comfortably with your arm resting on a table and your legs in an uncrossed position.

3. The blood pressure cuff should be on the upper arm around the level of your heart.

4. Avoid checking blood pressure right when you wake up. If you take blood pressure medication, check your levels 30 to 60 minutes after taking them.

If you are curious to see how your diet could be affecting your blood pressure, Dr. Mehta says that after eating is another beneficial time to check your levels. “The foods we eat really do affect it,” he says. “If you have a meal that’s high in sodium, you’ll see your blood pressure levels rise after eating.” This is one way that keeping a log helps connect the dots for people: it shows them exactly what habits are negatively impacting their blood pressure so they know what to change.

Maybe you feel stressed and aren’t sleeping well. Dr. Mehta says that it’s likely that the effects of this will raise your blood pressure levels, which you’ll be able to see when you’re logging your numbers. If this happens, it’s a wake-up call to find ways to manage stress and get better sleep.

When you’re logging your blood pressure, Dr. Mehta says that something to keep in mind is that exercise temporarily raises blood pressure—but this is a good thing, not a bad one. “With exercise, blood pressure is supposed to go up because blood needs to get to your organs quicker,” he says. “So you want to check your blood pressure when you’re resting, not right after you exercise.”

How To Use Your Blood Pressure Log To Improve Your Heart Health

Okay, so you have the data. You've been logging your blood pressure and you're starting to see when it’s high and when it’s in a normal range. Now what? It’s time to take action. If your blood pressure numbers are consistently high and you’re not sure where to start, Dr. Dabhadkar says to start by working in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise into your day. If you do this regularly, you’ll likely see your blood pressure numbers drop down to a normal range—just remember to check your levels when you’re resting and not right after you finish your workout.

Dr. Dabhadkar acknowledges that it isn’t always easy to incorporate new healthy habits into your routine, especially in your 50s or older when you may be set in your ways. “All changes have to be gradual and paired with things that you already enjoy,” he says. He recommends starting by walking each day for 10 to 15 minutes with someone you enjoy talking to. (It can be over the phone if you can’t see each other in person.) Then, gradually increase the amount of time slowly until you reach the full 30 minutes. He also recommends picking an activity that doesn’t need special equipment. The easier it is, the more likely you are to do it.

Ready to make a change to your diet that will greatly impact your heart health? Dr. Dabhadkar says the first step to take is to minimize how much salt you’re eating. The American Heart Association recommends keeping sodium intake under 2,300 milligrams a day. Keep this in mind when looking at the nutritional panels for prepared foods and ingredients, like condiments and sauces. When cooking, have fun experimenting with other spices for flavor instead of defaulting to just salt.

With these steps in place, you’ll likely start seeing your blood pressure log change from high numbers to ones in a healthy range. Remember, it’s never too late to start prioritizing your heart health. If you’re in your 50s or older, putting new heart-healthy habits into place can protect your ticker for decades to come. And it starts by having all the facts about your personal health. Knowledge truly is power.

