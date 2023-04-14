This Is the #1 Drink To Help You Poop, According to GI Docs

If you’re looking for a little movement, here’s what to do.

We’ve all been constipated, and it’s definitely no fun. You’re so bloated, you struggle to zip up your jeans. You have to strain to poop. You feel full and just…blah.

Constipation is fairly common for women. Many things can cause it, but what you eat and drink plays a major role in how often you have bowel movements (and the texture of your poop when you go).

The internet is awash with drinks aimed at helping you poop. A popular one is the “internal shower,” which has more than 118 million views on TikTok. Users say the concoction (made by mixing chia seeds and water) will get your digestive tract moving.

Many people swear drinking a cup of coffee will send them straight to the bathroom, and Cleveland Clinic says coffee contains substances that can boost your levels of hormones that stimulate the muscles in your digestive tract. Prune juice might help too.

But these drinks aren’t necessarily the best solutions for your gut long term. We asked gastroenterologists for their advice on the best drink to help you poop.

This Drink Will Help You Poop

Water is the number one drink to help you poop and keep your digestive system regular long term, says Dr. Haleh Pazwash, MD, a gastroenterologist at Gastroenterology Associates of New Jersey.

“If you think of the digestive system as a plumbing system, everything has to go through,” she explains. “The smoother it is, the more likely it’s going to go down the drain.”

To ensure, everything passes through smoothly, you need to drink plenty of water and eat fiber, Dr. Pazwash says.

“If you have enough water, but not enough fiber, it doesn’t do much,” she cautions. “If you have enough fiber, but don’t have enough water, you actually may get more constipated. You need a balance of both.”

You need at least four glasses of water a day, says Dr. Darik Taniguchi, MD, a gastroenterologist with Gastro Health in Seattle.

This will prevent constipation and dehydration, he adds. But, if you are constipated, use a scoop of polyethylene glycol (brand name: Miralax) in 8 ounces of water for a few days until you have a bowel movement.

“Eating a variety of vegetables and fruits that naturally hydrate is a great way to avoid dehydration,” Dr. Taniguchi says. “Approximately 80 percent of hydration comes from liquids, while 20 percent comes from foods. Water-dense foods include celery, cucumbers, strawberries and watermelon.”

Fruits and vegetables are also fiber-rich. Women need 21 to 25 grams of fiber a day, and men need 30 to 38 grams.

Why Hydration Is Crucial for Digestive Health

Most Americans don’t drink enough water and are often chronically dehydrated. This can affect your digestive health.

“If you’re dehydrated, the colon or large intestines will soak up more water from the food you eat and dry out the stool, making it harder to pass and cause constipation,” explains Dr. Taniguchi. Drinking plenty of water also helps reduce symptoms of acid reflux.

A lack of water and electrolytes, like calcium and magnesium, can increase your risk for stomach ulcers, and being dehydrated might make you feel hungry and thirsty, which might lead you to eat more than you should, he says.

A few signs of dehydration, according to Cleveland Clinic, include:

Headaches

Fatigue

Dry mouth

Dizziness

Constipation

Dark-colored urine

What Drinks Should You Avoid to Stay Regular?

Coffee might make some people poop, but Dr. Pazwash says caffeine can be dehydrating, which can increase the likelihood of constipation. Sugary sodas are also often loaded with caffeine

Alcohol has the same effect, she adds. As a diuretic, drinking alcohol makes you have to urinate more, so your body gets rid of more fluid than normal, which might make you constipated.

“I love coffee, and I like a good cocktail, but if you ask me what are the two worst drinks for you, it would be that,” Dr. Pazwash says.

A cup or two of coffee in the morning and the occasional glass of wine or beer likely won’t have a major impact on your digestion—as long as you drink multiple glasses of water a day too.

How To Drink More Water

If water isn’t your favorite beverage, there are several ways to jazz it up to “creatively increase your fluid intake,” says Dr. Pazwash.

She suggests squeezing fresh lemon juice into a glass of water. Flavor it with other natural items, like oranges, berries, cucumber, watermelon or mint, to change things up.

Mixing aloe vera juice with water is another option. Some research suggests that aloe vera could have digestive health benefits.

