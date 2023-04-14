King Charles’ Coronation: Meghan Markle Accused of ‘Chickening Out’

Meghan McCain said the duchess is 'aware of how deeply unpopular she is in her husband's home country.'

Meghan McCain isn't impressed by Meghan Markle's decision to remain in California with her children while Prince Harry attends his father's coronation.

The TV personality made her opinion loud and clear in an op-ed published by The Daily Mail on April 13, in which she called the decision "tragically bad news for America" and went on to slam the former actress over and over.

The news broke just the day before McCain's scathing commentary that the prince would be flying solo for the occasion, after weeks of leaving us to wonder if either of the Sussexes would attend. There's some speculation that Archie's fourth birthday—which falls on May 6, the same day as King Charles' coronation—may have played a part in the decision, while others suspect Markle's choice to remain at home was largely fueled by the ongoing tension between the couple and the rest of the royals.

"No one in their right mind believes Hollywood Meghan Markle is passing up a chance to peacock in front of the world to blow up balloons and serve cake in the backyard," McCain wrote. "There are arguably few people on Earth more obsessed with seeing themselves on camera than Meghan. Now, all of a sudden, she doesn't want to be pictured in public...?"

McCain said that she wasn't buying it. Instead, she thinks "brave Meghan is chickening out," likely "aware of how deeply unpopular she is in her husband's home country."

But she still wasn't done coming up with possible excuses. "It’s obvious why Meghan is choosing to pass on the coronation," she later added. "It’s not about her."

Instead, McCain said the "glorious, historic celebration" is all about "welcoming the reign of a new King and his Queen," as well as shining a light on the "next generation of working Royals." If Markle were to attend, McCain said "she would be relegated to the same place she and Harry occupied during Queen Elizabeth's funeral – the D-List."

The "gallant effort at public-relations spin," as McCain called it, "will give Americans even more reason to be disgusted by them both. No one likes an ingrate."

Readers hit back at McCain on Twitter, wondering why she cared so much.

"Everybody just remember that 3 years ago when she was on The View, she was very supportive of Meghan Markle. The only thing that changed is her employer. Hmmmmmm," one pointed out when she posted the article on her own account.

"Interesting how you started defending the royal family once you got a job with a British rag. What integrity," another noted.

"Americans have more important things to think about," said another.

"Interesting because I’ve also wondered why we are stuck with you," one savagely replied.

"If she went, you'd complain about that too," someone else guessed.

