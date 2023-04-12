Lettuce and Salad Kits Recalled Over Bacteria Contamination Concerns

Listeria monocytogenes were found in the recalled products.

Lettuce and salad kits sold under multiple brand names are being recalled for contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

Revolution Farms has expanded its voluntary recall that was initially announced on April 5 to include all products sold under the Revolution Farms brand.

"The recalled product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," reads a statement from the FDA.

Revolution Farms first initiated the recall when The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development received "a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 5 oz. Retail with Best By date of April 2, 2023."

The recall was then expanded on April 6 after the product "was epidemiologically linked with a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis." The company revealed that an investigation into the matter is "ongoing."

Meijer also announced a recall for select "Fresh From Meijer" pre-made salads as part of the expanded recall as Revolution Farms is a supplier of Meijer.

The affected products were sold to retailers and food service distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. For a full list of retailers and detailed packaging information as well as product codes, click here.

Additionally, Fresh Express Incorporated is recalling three already-expired salad kit products that were produced at the company's Morrow, Georgia facility due to potential health risks from the bacteria.

The affected products include Fresh Express Caesar Chopped Kit, Fresh Express Chopped Kit Chipotle Cheddar, and Publix Makoto Honey Ginger Salad Kit. Each item was distributed through retailers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and is no longer available for sale.

Click here for full product codes and use-by-date information.

Anyone who may have the infected products in their home has been urged by both companies to not consume them and throw them in the trash. Consumers can reach out to the company response teams found in the recall announcements in order to receive a refund or find out additional information on the return process.

