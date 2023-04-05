Look: Kirby Smart’s Comment On Georgia Seniors Is Going Viral

Kirby Smart is tasked with replacing a strong class of graduating seniors that led Georgia to consecutive national champions.

Speaking to former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on his SiriusXM radio show, Smart praised last year’s seniors for setting the tempo.

“That senior group, they wouldn’t sacrifice what they believed in, how they’d practice, the work ethic in the offseason. It was a special group of leaders,” Smart said (h/t Saturday Down South). “They went into every game not thinking about the score, not thinking about winning, they wanted to make the other team quit.”

Smart said they played “angry and mad” and noted how hard they practiced against each other.

Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, and Christopher Smith headlined a senior class that sparked an undefeated campaign. Jalen Carter, Broderick Jones, and Kelee Ringo are among other stars to declare for the NFL after their junior year.

Georgia has lost one game over the last two seasons and stormed to a dominant 65-7 win over TCU in the National Championship Game. Smart will turn to a new group of leaders to keep the Bulldogs atop the college football landscape in 2023.