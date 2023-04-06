Langston Hughes star Air Noland, nation’s No. 7 quarterback, previews upcoming decision, discusses finalists

Langston Hughes (Georgia) star Air Noland, the nation’s No. 7 quarterback, is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country.

Given that 10 of the nation’s top 13 quarterbacks have already chosen a college destination, and the fact that the quarterback position may be the most valuable in sports, perhaps that’s not a surprise.

There aren’t many elite options left, and Noland is clearly one.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal-caller has racked up nearly 40 scholarship offers after throwing for a jaw-dropping 8,024 yards and 104 touchdowns in three varsity seasons.

As a junior, he led his high school team to a perfect 15-0 record on the way to a Class AAAAAA state championship, throwing for 55 touchdowns in the process.

On Saturday, Noland will officially put an end to his recruitment, announcing his commitment from a list of seven finalists — Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas A&M.

So, who are the standouts?

Noland has been tight-lipped about a potential leader, but a few schools seem to be firmly in the mix.

The nation’s No. 55 overall prospect is fresh off a visit to Columbus to check out the Buckeyes and was blown away by the trip.

“I feel great about Ohio State, and not just Ohio State, but the people around Ohio State,’ Noland said. “I think coach (Ryan) Day does a great job of developing quarterbacks and delivering information to his quarterbacks – same with coach (Brian) Hartline and coach (Corey) Dennis. They have a three-headed snake when you talk about their offense.”

Adding to the appeal of Ohio State is its recent development of stellar wide receivers, as well as a pair of class of 2024 five-star commitments in Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham.

“It definitely helps a lot,” Noland said. “When you are a quarterback and have a lot of household names at the wide receiver and tight end positions, it helps you a lot. It makes your job easier. You come in knowing you have guys that have already produced at a high level. It’s eye-opening and you don’t get that at every program.”

Arkansas has been recruiting Noland for several years and has also established itself as a team to watch.

“Coach (Sam) Pittman and coach (Dan) Enos, they have a good background coaching at different places,” Noland said. “I think coach Enos does a great job with quarterback development – a unique job. Coach Pittman has been recruiting me really hard since my ninth grade year, so that definitely helps out. I have a great relationship with both coaches.”

Clemson brings stability, thanks to the long tenure of head coach Dabo Swinney and smart hires from outside to bolster the program.

“Coach (Garrett) Riley did a great job at SMU and TCU. Him coming in and welcoming me and my family in with open arms was great,” Noland said. “I also love the stability of Dabo Swinney. He’s not going anywhere. To have a coach that isn’t going to leave and has been offered big-time jobs, it makes you feel like it’s a win-win situation at Clemson.”

Of late, any time Texas A&M is a finalist they are a threat to pull off a surprise – and Noland is intrigued by what head coach Jimbo Fisher is building in one of the nation’s most talent-rich states.

“Me and coach Jimbo Fisher also have a great connection,” Noland said. “Coach Bobby Petrino is a great coach and has a great history. He’s great at play-=calling and quarterback development. His resume speaks for itself. Coach Fisher has done great things with quarterbacks as well. That’s a big factor. What he’s got going at Texas A&M right now, in the state of Texas, that’s big. Texas A&M is in great hands.”

Whoever lands Noland will be getting one of the nation’s best quarterback prospects, and one of the final true bluechip signal-callers in the 2024 class.

Here’s what 247Sports had to say, in part, about Noland as a prospect:

“A lefty that can attack all three levels of the field. Has measured roughly 6-foot-2, 190 pounds multiple times. Owns a quick, compact release that is believed to be one of the fastest – if not the fastest – in the 2024 cycle. More than comfortable on the move and has plenty of experience running RPOs out of a single-back spread attack. Will beat defenders to the sticks with his legs, and is more than creative when the pocket starts to break down, but shouldn’t be considered a run-first quarterback as he keeps his eyes downfield while working through his progressions and always seems to be looking for the home run. …Could suit up on Sundays one day if he keeps progressing.”