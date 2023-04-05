Coors Moves Beyond Beer Into a Classic American Beverage

Coors Whiskey releases product with a name that harkens back to the family’s home in German and the year the business started.

Molson Coors (TAP.A) – Get Free Report is heading home.

The beverage company said that its subsidiary Coors Whiskey Co. is releasing its first bourbon, Barmen 1873 Bourbon, a 92-proof blend of straight bourbon whiskeys bottled in Bardstown, KY.

Barmen 1873 takes its name from the Coors family’s German hometown and the year when immigrants Adolph Coors and Jacob Schueler came to the United States and established a brewery in Golden, Colorado.

“Barmen plays in the space of sweet on the front and a long, lingering spice finish on the end, and it’s available at an approachable price point for bourbon fans,” David Coors. the company’s VP next generation beverages, said in a statement.

Coors said the company’s entry into whiskey started in 2021, “but Barmen 1873 gives new meaning to our 150-year legacy in the beverage business.”

The bourbon was developed with the help of master taster Peggy Noe Stevens.

Hints of Dill and Mint

Barmen 1873, the company said, tastes of “caramel, vanilla, grilled peach, raisin, apple, traces of coffee and dark chocolate and even hints of dill and mint” and “finishes with notes of ginger, cinnamon and baking spice.”

Bourbon seems to be a growing business. The market size of the whiskey and bourbon distilleries industry is $5.7 billion in revenue, according to data fromIBISWorld, growing 4.4% per year on average between 2018 and 2023.

Barmen 1873 became available starting April 3 in U.S. markets where Coors Whiskey Co.’s Five Trail Blended American Whiskey is sold, including Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, and New York.

Barmen 1873 comes with a suggested retail price of $39.99 to $42.99 and adds to Coors Whiskey’s lineup of brands. Its first release, the ultra-premium Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, is available in limited yearly batches and retails for $59.99.

Coors Light recently announced a beer flavored popsicle – the Coors-icle, which began as an April Fool’s prank and morphed into the real McCoy.

While Coors is working on the bourbon, Elon Musk’s Tesla (TSLA) – Get Free Report is launching a limited edition “GigaBier,” a pilsner-style brew made in Germany comes in a bottle designed to emulate Tesla’s famed Cybertruck.