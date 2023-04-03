Updated Masters Odds: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Co-Favorites to Wear the Green Jacket in Augusta

The start of baseball season was the first unofficial sign that spring has arrived and the second sign begins today: It’s Masters week. The greatest golfers in the world are in Augusta, Ga., preparing for the 87thMasters, arguably the most storied of the four majors.

Before taking a look at the updated odds, here are a few of the story lines that will be discussed throughout the week:

How will Tiger look? While he is still a shell of his former self following his devastating 2021 car crash, all eyes will always be focused on Tiger Woods. The five-time Masters champion made his return to Augusta last year. He made the cut but faded over the weekend. That’s been a trend for Woods as he continues to struggle with leg strength, which is why he’s nothing more than a long shot this week at +8000.

Can Scottie Scheffler repeat? Scheffler might be the best golfer in the world right now and he is the reigning Masters champion, which is why he is currently the co-favorite to win again this year – tied with Rory McIlroy at +700. But the Masters hasn’t seen a repeat champion since Woods accomplished the feat in 2001-02. In fact, only three men in the 86-year history of the Masters have ever won back-to-back green jackets: Woods, Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66).

What can we expect from the LIV golfers? While the PGA Tour doesn’t allow members of the LIV golf tour to participate in their events, they are allowed to play in the four majors. There will be 18 members of the LIV golf tour participating in this year’s Masters. The top-ranked LIV golfer is Cam Smith, who finished in the top three at the Masters in each of the last two years. Smith is currently tied for the fifth-best odds at +2000. Veteran Brooks Koepka, who has some momentum after winning a LIV event in Orlando this weekend, is a four-time majors champion. His best finish at the Masters came in 2019 when he ried for second. Koepka is currently listed at +3300.

Career Grand Slam for Rory? McIlroy finished second to Scheffler last year at Augusta, and the Masters is the last major he hasn’t won. McIlroy is currently third in the SI World Golf Rankings behind Scheffler and Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy +700

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +900

Jordan Spieth +1600

Cameron Smith +2000

Justin Thomas +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Collin Morikawa +2500

Dustin Johnson +2500

Jason Day +2500

Tony Finau +2500

Cameron Young +2800

Max Homa +3000Will Zalatoris +3000

Brooks Koepka +300

Sam Burns +3300

Jim Sungjae +3500

Viktor Hovland +3500

Corey Conners +4000

Hideki Matsuyama +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4500

Shane Lowry +5000

Tyrrell Hatton +5000

Joaquin Niemann +6000

Tommy Fleetwood +6000

Justin Rose +6600

Min Woo Lee +6600

Patrick Reed +6600

Adam Scott +8000

Tiger Woods +8000

Tom Kim +8000

Louis Oosthuizen +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Abraham Ancer +10000

Bryson DeChambeau +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.