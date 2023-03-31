Boil Water Advisory Issued for Parts of Monroe County

The Gist: A Boil Water Advisory has been announced for some Monroe County water system customers, specifically affecting those residing on Talmadge Road and Boxankle Road. The advisory is expected to last until at least Saturday afternoon, April 1.

What Happened?: Monroe County water system customers living on Talmadge Road or Boxankle Road, from its intersection with Talmadge Road to as far south as 3717 Boxankle Road, have been issued a Boil Water Advisory. This advisory comes in response to water outages and low water pressure experienced by customers in the affected areas.

Why It Matters: The Boil Water Advisory has been issued to protect the public from potential health hazards. Customers affected by the advisory are advised to use only boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking, cooking, or preparing food until further notice.

What’s Next?: Due to the time required to send and receive samples from the lab, the advisory will remain in effect until at least Saturday afternoon, April 1.