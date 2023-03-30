Sandy Springs Police Department Offers Free Parent-Teen Driving Class

The Gist: The Sandy Springs Police Department is now providing a free Parent-Teen Driving Class aimed at reducing the number of motor vehicle crash-related injuries and fatalities among teenagers and young adults.

The Reason: As motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers and young adults in the United States, the Sandy Springs Police Department has taken the initiative to offer a free class to educate new teen drivers and their parents on safe driving practices.

Who Can Attend?: The class is designed for teens aged 14 and up who are preparing to obtain or have already received their Class CP Driver’s License (Learner’s Permit) or Class D (Intermediate License), and their parents. However, any teen, regardless of driving experience or license class, is welcome to attend.

Class Structure: The class is divided into three sessions. The first session introduces parents and teens to topics such as Crash Dynamics, Occupant Protection, TADRA, and Joshua’s Law. In the second session, teens discuss decision-making skills and the consequences of poor judgment, while parents focus on coaching new drivers. The final session brings parents and teens together to learn about the disastrous effects of Distracted Driving.

Location and Time: The class is held at the Sandy Springs Police Department Headquarters Building, at 7840 Roswell Rd, Suite 301. The class begins at 6 p.m. on April 19 and lasts approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes.

What’s Next?: To register, please call Sgt. McGowan at 770-551-2565 or email mmcgowan@sandyspringsga.gov.