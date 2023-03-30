Gwyneth Paltrow’s Kids Recall Aftermath of Her Ski Crash During Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow is finally in court to settle the case of a 2016 crash on a ski slope, and her two children, Apple and Moses Martin, shared their side of the story.

On March 28, Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, who Paltrow shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, had their depositions read in court.

The case, which has been broadcast live by many news networks over the course of the trial, aims to resolve a lawsuit by a man named Terry Sanderson who sued Paltrow in 2019 over a 2016 incident, claiming she slammed into him on the ski slope from behind, causing intense injuries.

Paltrow countersued, claiming that it was actually Sanderson who ran into her.

In Apple’s deposition about what happened, she said that she was skiing further downhill from her mother when the collision occurred: “I did hear some commotion, but I was further down, so I decided to continue to go down to the lodge.”

When she finally reconnected with her mother, Apple could tell something happened, saying, “She came in, and she immediately…I noticed that she looked a bit shocked. And I asked what had happened and she said, ‘This a-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back.’ And I remember she did this motion, saying that he ran into her back and they both went down.”

Paltrow’s daughter went on, recounting, “She was in a state of shock, and she decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day, which she never does. She always stays on. But she decided to get off because she was in shock and she was in a bit of pain.”

Moses was reportedly closer to his mother when the crash happened, working with a ski instructor.

He said, “I recall skiing with my instructor and briefly seeing the collision. Then he skied over and I followed him. And I saw my mother and a person behind her…who had crashed.”

He continued, “I realized the equipment that she was wearing because I know what she wears when she skis and then I realized that it was my mom. So I was standing around and I realized that it was my mother.”

According to the 16-year-old, he then heard Paltrow “yelling at the guy… She was saying something along the lines of ‘What the f-word? You just ran into me.'”

Paltrow also testified that Sanderson ran into her, while he argued the opposite. On ski slopes, the skier further downhill has the right-of-way.

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $300,000, amended from the initial request of $3.1 million. Paltrow countersued for $1. The trial is expected to conclude soon.