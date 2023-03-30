Forsyth County education chief and sheriff respond to threats against schools

Forsyth County school superintendent Jeff Bearden and Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman released the following joint statement about threats against Forsyth County Schools this week in the wake of the school shooting in Nashville.

The full statement is below.

March 30, 2023

The heart-breaking school shooting in Nashville has been difficult for many of us. Schools across the U.S. and in Forsyth County have received alleged threats this week. We know that school safety and security are heavy on your hearts and minds.

In Forsyth County, we are grateful for the strong partnership between Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. We have many safety measures in place to keep our schools safe for our students, teachers, and staff.

After many hours of investigating multiple alleged threats this week, we are grateful that they all have been unsubstantiated. However, the fear and anxiety that they have created is real.

Thank you to the students, parents, and guardians who submitted tips to us this week through the P3 Campus app. Please be assured that we take all threats seriously and regardless of the numbers of hoaxes, we will always investigate them to the fullest.

The Forsyth County students who were involved in the situations this week are facing life-changing consequences for their actions. Please take the time to ensure your children are ok this week. Our school counselors are available if they need additional support. Please also speak to your children about the real consequences associated with posting false threats on social media.

Forsyth County is our home. Let’s make sure it’s safe for all.