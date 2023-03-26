Morgan Freeman’s Net Worth Revealed

Find out how much it pays to have one of Hollywood’s most iconic voices.

Morgan Freeman’s net worth should be pretty high considering his decades of work in the entertainment industry. The Oscar-winning actor has had a prestigious career and continues to appear in many films each year. In addition, the esteemed star is one of the most in-demand narrators in the industry.

Freeman has also been able to find success in a number of genres, from thrillers to comedies to comic book adaptations. With so many income streams available to him, he has to have a pretty hefty bank account, right?

Here is all you need to know about Morgan Freeman’s net worth and his illustrious career!

Morgan Freeman with his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “Million Dollar Baby”Steve Granitz/Getty Images

How did Morgan Freeman become famous?

While Morgan Freeman started his journey toward stardom in the 1960s with small roles in television and parts in repertory theater company productions, his first major role was in the children’s television series The Electric Company. He stayed with the show from 1971 until 1977.

Several roles in TV movies, guest TV appearances and film roles came after, as well as a run of successful appearances onstage, but Freeman did not find the character that would become his big break until 1987’s Street Smart. He landed the role of Fast Black when he was 49 years old and landed his first Academy Award nomination for the performance opposite Christopher Reeve.

Freeman quickly followed up the star-making performance with another Academy Award-nominated role in 1989’s Driving Miss Daisy, thus solidifying his arrival as one of the best actors of his generation. Freeman is one of the only Black actors of his time to consistently play characters that were not specifically written for Black actors, helping to break barriers in the often white-centric entertainment industry.

Unfortunately, Freeman’s career has not been without its controversies. In 2018, during the height of the #MeToo movement, Freeman was accused of sexual misconduct by eight women. This included a production assistant on the film Going in Style, who claimed the actor touched her repeatedly, even going as far as trying to lift her skirt and asking her if she was wearing underwear.

While Freeman has not faced serious repercussions from the allegations, either in his career or legally, he did offer a somewhat lackluster apology, saying in part, “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy.”

What is Morgan Freeman’s net worth in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Morgan Freeman’s 2023 net worth is an astounding $250 million. However, it has been reported that his net worth would have been even higher had he not been required to pay his ex-wife Myrna Colley-Lee a $100 million to $200 million divorce settlement in 2010. Freeman has earned this fortune through his successful work as an actor, voice actor, narrator, film and television producer, director and businessman.

How much does Morgan Freeman get paid per movie?

The amount that Morgan Freeman earns per movie varies depending on his role in the project and its budget. For instance, an on-camera role is likely to pay more than a voiceover role. In general, it has been estimated that Freeman makes around $10 million per movie for an on-camera role nowadays.

How much does Morgan Freeman charge for a voiceover?

The amount that Morgan Freeman is paid for a voiceover or narration role varies from project to project. It has been reported that Freeman was paid $1 million for lending his voice to the much-celebrated 2005 documentary March of the Penguins. He also reportedly earned between $1 million and $2 million for his voiceover role for Visa Debit Card commercials, so he likely continues to earn in the range for his voice acting and narrator roles.

How much did Morgan Freeman make for The Shawshank Redemption?

Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins in “The Shawshank Redemption”Columbia Pictures

It has been reported that Morgan Freeman was only paid $300,000 for his iconic role in 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption, however, the actor has not confirmed this amount himself. Considering the fact that the movie is remembered as one of the greatest films of all time, the comparatively low salary may not matter much to Freeman.

How much did Morgan Freeman get paid for War of the Worlds?

It has not been reported what Morgan Freeman was paid for his narration work in 2005’s War of the Worlds. However, considering it has been estimated that he was paid $1 million to narrate March of the Penguins that same year, it is likely he earned a similar amount.

How much did Morgan Freeman make for Savage Mode II?

Savage Mode II is a studio album made in collaboration between Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage and record producer Metro Boomin. The album features narrations from Morgan Freeman throughout, however, he has not revealed how much he was paid for his contribution.

Freeman spoke about his reasoning behind taking the project. “What happens is you sort of get locked into a position,” he said. “Henry Fonda was in it, Spencer Tracy was in it, James Stewart was in it, even though he played a couple of bad guys. You don’t really don’t want to be cast into a mould, but after a few years, it’s bound to happen. Every [offer] that’s outside of what you consider [your] mold is fun to do. I got to jump at it.”

How much did Morgan Freeman get paid for the Metro Boomin album?

As stated above, Morgan Freeman lent his voice to the collaborative album between record producer Metro Boomin and Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage, Savage Mode II. However, it has not been publicly revealed how much the actor was paid for this particular project.

When speaking of the copy Freeman read on the album, the actor had this to say, “I read the copy and was like ‘Wow, there’s some wisdom in here.’” He added, “I think this is the way I think. It’s basically saying don’t suffer fools and when you want something go for that. If [Savage’s music] is a young people thing, then this is stuff they need to be aware of. So it’s a good thing to do.”

How much did Morgan Freeman get paid for Heroes & Villains?

Record producer and dj Metro Boomin launched his sophomore album Heroes & Villains with a short film under the same name. The seven-minute short starred Morgan Freeman, LaKeith Stanfield, Young Thug and Gunna while teasing new songs from the album.

Freeman’s narration opens the movie, setting the tone. It is not known how much the actor was paid for the short film. This is not his first collaboration with the record producer as he previously appeared on the Metro Boomin-produced 21 Savage album Savage Mode II.

How much did Morgan Freeman make for the World Cup?

Morgan Freeman made a surprise appearance during the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. The appearance would prove controversial as many accused the actor of selling out and taking Qatari blood money to headline the opening ceremony. It is not known how much the actor was paid to be there.

His appearance was especially surprising considering Freeman’s past participation in the United States’ bid to host that very event. In 2010, the actor traveled to Zurich as part of the US 2022 bid team, alongside former President Bill Clinton, among others, to present a speech to try to win votes for the country. Unfortunately, he had a slip-up mid-speech, forcing the actor to utter, “I’m sorry, I missed a page.” It made a lot of embarrassing headlines at the time.

How much did Morgan Freeman make for Our Universe?

Morgan Freeman is the narrator for Netflix’s 2022 docu-series Our Universe, a six-part documentary exploring, you guessed it, our universe. This is not the actor’s first foray into narrating space-themed documentaries as he previously narrated and hosted The Science Channel’s Through the Wormhole from 2010 until 2017. However, it is not known how much the actor was paid for his participation in either project. Maybe teaching audiences about the majesty of space is reward enough!

How much did Morgan Freeman make for Turkish Airlines?

Morgan Freeman appeared in a Super Bowl ad in 2022 promoting Turkish Airlines. It has been revealed that actor George Clooney was first approached with the offer — and the $35 million payday that went with it! A Tweet from the Armenian National Committee of America on Feb. 13, 2022 read, “#GeorgeClooney turned down $35 million to appear in an ad for #TurkishAirlines. #MorganFreeman did not.”

Back in December 2020, Clooney had spoken about his decision to turn down the lucrative offer while remaining tight-lipped about the name of the airline. “Well, yeah. I was offered $35 million for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal [Clooney, the human rights lawyer he married in 2014] about it and we decided it’s not worth it. It was [associated with] a country that, although it’s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought, ‘Well if it takes a minute’s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it.’”

How much did Morgan Freeman get paid for Ted 2?

Morgan Freeman has not publicly revealed how much he was paid to appear in 2015’s Ted 2. However, he revealed he took the role for the money, so it has to have been at least somewhat lucrative!

In an appearance on TODAY back in 2015, Freeman joked when asked why he was in the film, “Would you like to know? Earning a living.” The actor did reveal he thought the movie had some value, adding, “I laughed all the way through it.”

How much did Morgan Freeman get paid for Batman?

Morgan Freeman as Lucius Fox in “The Dark Knight”Warner Bros.

Morgan Freeman famously appeared as Lucius Fox in Christopher Nolan’s Christian Bale-fronted Batman trilogy: 2005’s Batman Begins, 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. It has been reported that Freeman was paid $5 million for each of the three films, totaling $15 million when all was said and done.

How much did Morgan Freeman get paid for Angel Has Fallen?

Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman in “Angel Has Fallen”Lionsgate

Morgan Freeman again appeared in a trilogy with 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen, 2016’s London Has Fallen and 2019’s Angel Has Fallen. It was reported that Freeman was paid $10 million to appear in the first film. While his salary for the last two films in the series has not been made public knowledge, it has been estimated he was paid around $5 million to $10 million per movie.