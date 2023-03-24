Gwinnett County will be getting 97 more Flock security cameras

The Gist: Gwinnett Police are set to increase safety measures by installing 97 new Flock safety cameras across the county.

County officials say the cameras have already proven successful in recovering stolen vehicles and locating wanted individuals.

How it works: The Gwinnett Police Department has been utilizing Flock safety cameras to monitor and record passing vehicles, allowing officers to be notified in real-time if a car is stolen or a person is wanted or missing.

The Board of Commissioners recently authorized the purchase of 97 new cameras at a cost of $279,600 to further improve security coverage throughout Gwinnett.

Why It Matters: Since the implementation of Flock cameras in 2020, Gwinnett Police have successfully recovered 585 stolen cars and apprehended 526 wanted people. The expansion of the program with additional cameras is expected to enhance the effectiveness of these efforts and contribute to overall public safety in the area.

What’s Next?: Gwinnett Police will work on installing the 97 new cameras in strategic locations to maximize coverage and improve overall security. The existing network of 772 Flock cameras, mostly owned by homeowners associations and community improvement districts, will continue to be monitored and maintained by the police department.