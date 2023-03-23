Get your tickets today for the 2023 Down Home Derby

The Gist: The Children’s Development Academy is set to host the 13th annual Down Home Derby on May 6. This fundraiser event aims to raise crucial funds to support the the academy’s mission of providing high-quality early education for all children in the community.

The Event: As part of their efforts to offer early education to children, the academy will host the Down Home Derby fundraiser on May 6. The event will take place in a converted horse barn, offering guests an elegant evening featuring a live viewing of the Kentucky Derby, a full-course dinner, and dancing.

The event will be held at Reid Barn at 6844 Majors Road in Cumming from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Get Tickets: Tickets for the Down Home Derby are on sale now. To join the elegant evening and support the CDA’s mission, purchase your tickets today.