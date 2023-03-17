18 Irish Stars Who Really Know How to Celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day

In Chicago, they dye the Chicago River green. New York City throws a parade for St. Patrick’s Day, which honors Ireland’s primary patron saint. Across the country,

While we all celebrate a wee bit ‘o the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. e salute these popular celebrities of Irish descent. Go green!

Irish Celebrities

Bono

Paul David Hewson, better known as Bono, the dynamic frontman of U2, was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland.

Sinead O’Connor

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was born in Dublin.

Pierce Brosnan

The former Bond star was born in Navan, County Meath, Ireland and moved to London at age 11.

Liam Neeson

Neeson was born in Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland.

Enya

Singer Eithne Patricia Ní Bhraonáin, better known as Enya was born in Gweedore, Gaoth Dobhair, County Donegal, Ireland.

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers

The Tudors star was born in Dublin, Ireland.

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool actor is of Irish ancestry.

Anna Kendrick

The star of Pitch Perfect and A Simple Favor has Irish ancestors and has shared that her dad is very “into being Irish.”

Kenneth Brannaugh

The Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland. He’s best known for his film adaptations of the works of William Shakespeare — Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet, Love’s Labour’s Lost and As You Like It.

Stuart Townsend

Stuart Townsend was born in Howth, County Dublin, Ireland.

Anne Hathaway

The Ocean’s 8, Serenity and The Hustle actress has Irish heritage.

Stephen Rea

Oscar-nominated actor Stephen Rea was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Chris O’Dowd

Most moviegoers in the U.S. were introduced to O’Dowd in the comedy Bridesmaids, but the Irish actor was already known across the pond for his role on British sitcom The IT Crowd.

Saoirse Ronan

The star of Lady Bird and Mary, Queen of Scots was born in in New York City in 1994 to Irish parents. The family moved back to Ireland when Ronan was 3 years old.

Edwards Burns

The Entourage and Public Morals actor born in New York is of Irish descent.

Jamie Dornan

The actor, most known for starring as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Greyfranchise, is from Northern Ireland.

Van Morrison

The “Brown-Eyed Girl” singer, song-writer and musician has been a professional musician since the late 1950s and was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland.