What will the weather be like in Georgia this week?

Higher temperatures with frequent rainy weather await Georgia this week.

Today’s high will be near 59 degrees, with temperatures staying well above freezing overnight.

Showers are likely on Tuesday with a high near 66 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Georgia could get up to a quarter-inch of rain.

On Wednesday temperatures will get up to 70 degrees with a 40% chance of rain, and a 70% chance of rain in the overnight hours.

Thursday, you can expect showers and possible thunderstorms.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees.