Scam Alert: FEMA won’t ask you for your social security number

On the heels of deadly tornadoes that left several communities in shambles, it appears there are bad actors attempting to take advantage of a bad situation.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that scammers impersonating FEMA may attempt to get personal information from victims.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in the area doing damage assessments.

However, FEMA will never ask for your date of birth, Social Security Number or driver’s license information.

The sheriff’s office says if someone posing as a representative from FEMA comes to your house, do not answer their questions but instead get any vehicle information and report to 911 immediately.

FEMA will contact Jasper County at the appointed time to get the required information for damage assessment.