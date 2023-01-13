Winter weather advisory: Light snow possible in North Georgia tonight

On the heels of deadly tornadoes and severe storms, parts of Georgia are now facing the possibility of winter weather after a cold front ripped through the state last night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of North Georgia, primarily for the north Georgia mountains, where light snow could accumulate up to two inches in the highest elevations, with a dusting to a half inch for other locations.

Primary impacts are expected to occur in areas above 1,500 feet in elevation where Friday morning temperatures will be colder and effects of wintry precipitation will be felt sooner.

Conditions could deteriorate rapidly around and after sundown where temperatures will quickly drop below freezing, allowing wintry precipitation to accumulate and water to freeze on surfaces and roadways, causing potential hazardous driving conditions.