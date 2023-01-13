UGA Griffin campus damaged in storm

The University of Georgia Griffin campus sustained significant damage following strong storms and a tornado that struck Griffin-Spalding County Thursday, Jan. 12.

There are currently no reports of injuries. Trees and power lines were downed, and several campus buildings were damaged by wind, falling trees or flying debris.

“University of Georgia personnel are working closely with our partners across the area to evaluate and repair damage caused by the storms,” said Adam Fouche, director of UGA’s Office of Emergency Preparedness and Insurance Claims Management. “We appreciate the outpouring of support we’ve received from people all over the state, and we hope to get the Griffin campus back up and running very soon.”

Greenhouses used for research and instruction were destroyed, but the damage to other main campus buildings appears relatively minor. Efforts are underway to preserve research samples from greenhouses and other buildings impacted by the storm.

The campus is closed on Jan. 13 to all but essential personnel as workers continue to assess damage and clear obstructions from roadways.

The campus remains without power, but crews will begin to restore electricity as debris is removed.

An independent tree service will begin work today to remove downed trees and open roadways in and out of campus. Construction crews will also assess building damage and examine the integrity of rooftops, many of which lost shingles to high winds.

A team of workers from UGA’s main Facilities Management Division has been dispatched to Griffin to assist with the cleanup efforts.

UGA Student Affairs is also working on a plan to support students in Griffin so that their studies can continue uninterrupted.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the First Methodist Church located at 1401 Maple St.