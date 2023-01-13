Calhoun City Schools gets funding to expand mental health support for students

Calhoun City Schools has been awarded a School-Based Mental Health grant through the US Department of Education.

Continuing to provide quality mental health support and services to students, the school system will expand additional resources with the five-year grant period totaling $2,071,811 with a required 25% local match.

The priority for the competition is for local education agencies, with demonstrated need, to increase the number of credentialed school-based mental health service providers.

To meet this priority, the local education agency must propose measures to increase the number of credentialed school-based mental health service providers, including plans to address the recruitment and retention of credentialed service providers in the agency.

Calhoun City Schools’ plan will include maintaining two full-time and one part-time school counselor/social worker positions hired and funded through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grants, ending June 30, 2023.

In addition, the district will look to hire an additional full-time school counselor. Interested candidates are encouraged to submit an online application.