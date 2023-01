WOODSTOCK — Police in Woodstock are asking for your help finding Marley Boehrienger who is a 15 year old white female.

According to police, Marley is 5 feet 5 inches in height and weighs about 110 pounds.

Marley was last seen at the Outlet Mall at 915 Ridgewalk Parkway at about 2:12 p.m. today.

If you know her whereabouts please call 911 or 678-493-4080.