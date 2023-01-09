Police search for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Atlanta that killed a 70-year-old

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help locating the suspect vehicle and driver that was involved in a pedestrian traffic fatality on Jan. 7 at I-75/85 South near Pryor Road SW.

The vehicle involved is believed to be a 2015-2023 Ford Mustang, color unknown, with front end damage and a missing driver’s side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

On January 7, at about 6:34 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian down alongside the roadway of I-75/85 SB near Pryor Road. Upon arrival, officers located a 70-year-old man who was not alert, conscious, or breathing.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue pronounced the man dead on the scene.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that an unknown vehicle traveling southbound on I-75/85 SB struck the man while he was in the roadway.