High speed chase in Newnan ends in death of suspect who attempted to ram police vehicles

A 52-year-old Whitesburg man is dead after leading police on a high speed chase in which officers say he attempted to ram police vehicles with his vehicle while driving on the wrong side of the road.

According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates that at about 4 a.m. Monday, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office joined an ongoing chase as it entered their jurisdiction from Carroll County that was initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department.

Law enforcement officers say the high speed chase continued through Newnan with the driver, identified as 52-year-old Jackie L. Haynes, driving on the wrong side of the road and attempting to strike patrol vehicles.

A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was completed successfully on Haynes’ SUV and it came to rest on Handy Road in Coweta County. Deputies approached the stopped SUV and attempted to take Haynes into custody.

When Haynes refused to get out of his SUV, he was tasered, however, deputies say it was ineffective. Deputies then shot a pepper ball gun into the SUV. At this time Haynes attempted to drive away from the deputies.

As Haynes drove toward a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy, another deputy shot into the SUV, hitting Haynes multiple times.

Haynes was taken to Newnan-Piedmont Hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy on Haynes will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 5th police shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.