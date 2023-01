Expect a mild start to the week weather-wise, with sunny skies and temperatures near 60 Monday.

Tomorrow morning, you will likely wake to patchy fog just before 8 a.m., but it will be sunny at 63 after that.

Temperatures will rise to about 67 degrees on Wednesday.

Rain will start to move into the picture Thursday, with a 70% chance of rain in the afternoon hours. That chance of rain will increase overnight to 80%, with showers and thunderstorms expected before 1 a.m.