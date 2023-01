A cold front will bring rain to most of North and Central Georgia today.

The greatest chance for rain will be across north Georgia where chances diminish to the southeast.

Rain is expected to start in the afternoon hours with a high of 56 degrees. Showers are expected to bring less than an inch of rain.

Chances of rain are highest in Northwest Georgia, and diminish to the South with rain chances in Rome at nearly 90% falling to 19% in Covington.