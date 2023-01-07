What will the weather be like in Georgia this weekend?

After a couple of weeks of unpredictable weather patterns, Georgia residents can expect a bit of a calm weekend.

Saturday highs are around 64 with a calm wind throughout most of the state.

There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms for portions of Northeast Georgia. No threats are expected at this time from these thunderstorms.

Sunday will be partly sunny, with a high near 63. There is a slight chance of rain showers Sunday night before 1 a.m.

Looking into the rest of the week, temperatures ands remain mild through Thursday when rain is expected.