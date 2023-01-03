Severe weather is moving through Georgia

Several waves of showers and severe thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible.

According to the National Weather Service, severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning.

Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued in portions of west-central Georgia where rainfall totals are forecast to be highest.