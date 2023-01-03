Renewal by Andersen will create 900 jobs in Henry County

Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corp., will build a manufacturing plant in Henry County, investing more $420 million and creating 900 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday.

Minnesota-based Andersen Corp. and its subsidiaries operate more than 20 manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America serving customers across the new residential, light commercial, home improvement, and remodeling sectors of the industry.

“We’re proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and choosing to bring its first Southeast manufacturing facility to our state,” Kemp said. “This manufacturing facility will be just the latest to benefit from this unique advantage of our No. 1 state for business.”

The new plant will be located in Locust Grove, anchoring a new interchange of Interstate 75. Construction will begin this year, with operations expected to start in 2025.

“With a strong labor force, favorable business environment, and accessible transportation, the state of Georgia, Henry County, and the city of Locust Grove in particular, is a great place to do business,” said Chris Galvin. Andersen Corp.’s president and CEO. “We are confident in our choice to make this significant investment in the state of Georgia.”

Andersen already operates a distribution center in Douglasville and a windows and doors office in Marietta.

The state Department of Economic Development worked with the Henry County Development Authority and Georgia EMC to land the project.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.