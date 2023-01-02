Police: Armed man who pointed a gun at a neighbor in Cobb County shot by police

MABLETON — Cobb Police say a man who brandished a firearm toward a neighbor Sunday night was taken into custody after being shot by police.

Officers responded to the area of David Lane in Mableton and saw the suspect in the carport area of the residence still armed with a weapon.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers gave​ loud verbal commands to the suspect to drop his weapon and the suspect ignored the commands, and instead raised his weapon in the direction of officers.

An officer then shot his weapon at the suspect, causing the suspect to retreat inside the residence.

The Cobb County Police SWAT Team was called in to safely bring about a conclusion to the incident.

At about 12:15 a.m. on Jan., the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect received a non-life-threatening gun shot wound to the shoulder.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will assume the investigation into the shooting.