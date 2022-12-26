Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday

The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.

The weather service says measurable snow will be confined to far north Georgia, but a light dusting could occur as far south as the southern suburbs of Atlanta.

Looking forward into the rest of the week, temperatures will leave the dangerously cold levels Monday and Tuesday, but a strong cold front is expected to move through the area on New Year’s Eve bringing with it some isolated thunderstorms.